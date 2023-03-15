Randy Smallwood: Gold Ready to Step Up, New Deals in the Works for Wheaton
"2023 I think is the time that gold starts taking up that mantle and starts stepping up," said Randy Smallwood of Wheaton Precious Metals.
Market turmoil has pushed the gold price back above US$1,900 per ounce, and Randy Smallwood, president and CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM) believes that the yellow metal now has a strong base to stand on.
"We keep on building higher platforms, higher basements that we're building off of," he told the Investing News Network at the the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, held recently in Toronto.
"In my feeling, 2022 was some of the strongest US dollar numbers we've seen in terms of how it was trading relative to every other currency," he continued. "2023 I think is the time that gold starts taking up that mantle and stepping up. It has performed very well in the face of a very strong US dollar — I think the US dollar's probably too strong and that bodes well for gold."
Looking over to Wheaton's path in the year ahead, Smallwood said in a previous interview that he was looking forward to securing new streams in the first half of 2023. While he couldn't talk about specifics, he said talks continue to progress.
"We're exclusive on a number of different opportunities, which means we're down to final negotiations," he said. "There's never a stream until we get a signature on paper, but we are close on several, and we are very busy on that front."
Smallwood also spoke about Wheaton's 2022 production and sales results, saying that after some challenges last year he believes the company has turned the corner and will see "nothing but growth" moving ahead.
"I think that's really the best aspect of what we released back in February. It was not so much about what we did in 2022, but where we're going — we've got such strong growth over the next while," he commented.
Watch the interview above for more of Smallwood's thoughts on the gold market, as well as Wheaton's planned activities in 2023. You can also click here for the Investing News Network's full PDAC playlist on YouTube.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1913.20
|-8.51
|Silver
|21.76
|-0.06
|Copper
|3.88
|+0.04
|Palladium
|1713.17
|0.00
|Platinum
|1087.26
|0.00
|Oil
|68.40
|+0.79
|Heating Oil
|2.53
|+0.02
|Natural Gas
|2.51
|+0.07
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Gold Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.