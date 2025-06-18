Mining Execs Call for Clarity as Canada Eyes Faster Permitting Timelines for Critical Minerals Projects

Faster permitting timelines for critical minerals projects could be a welcome game changer for junior mining and resource development companies, but clarity will be key to any meaningful reforms.

This was the sentiment among executives from junior mining companies in a recent panel discussion on Bill C-5, the Canadian government’s new major projects bill that will essentially fast track permitting for “national-interest” projects, including those essential to the country's critical minerals strategy.

The bill proposes the establishment of a Major Projects Office meant to be the single permitting agency for qualified projects that will cut permitting timelines from the typical five years down to two years.

“One thing that I really like in this is making sure it's clear that it’s only one place (that will) do permitting, instead of having both federal level and provincial level permitting,” said Eric Desaulniers, founder, president and CEO of Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG). Nouveau Monde is developing the Matawinie graphite mine and the Bécancour battery materials plant in Québec.

Desaulniers was part of a CEO panel hosted by the Investing News Network that focused on the impact of faster permitting on critical minerals projects in Canada. Also on the panel were Yannis Tsitos, president of Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY,OTCQB:TROYF), and Julian Treger, president and CEO of CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH,OTCQB:CTHCF).

“We need to see ... provincial, federal and First Nations coordination to implement all of that,” Tsitos said. Troy’s Table Mountain high-purity silica project in BC is expected to be in production in 2026.

Tsitos noted that faster permitting is a significant component of ensuring project success.

“That will attract more money into the sector, overall, as critical minerals are extremely important as we talk about the future of Canada, and the future of the whole of mankind," he said.

CoTec’s Treger would like to see an even more fast-tracked permitting process for brownfield sites, like the company’s Lac Jeannine project in Québec, a previously operating iron ore mine during the 1950s to 1980s.

“When we're doing re-tailings of projects — these are brownfield sites so they have previously been permitted and regulated — we have been lobbying the government in Québec to have a fast-track process for these sorts of things, so that you don't have to start from ground zero,” Treger pointed out.

“But clearly, to the extent these permitting discussions can be accelerated, that's very important to us, because permitting has been … a major hindrance to projects getting off the ground.”

Watch the full discussion with Yannis Tsitos, president of Troy Minerals, Julian Treger, president and CEO of CoTec, and Eric Desaulniers, founder, president and CEO of Nouveau Monde Graphite, above.