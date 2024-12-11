- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
How Will Trump’s Permitting Plans Impact the US Mining Sector?
Although currently lacking details, Trump's plans could help resolve of one of the US mining sector's longest-standing issues: permitting.
President-elect Donald Trump’s recent pledge to expedite permits for companies investing US$1 billion or more in the US has sparked significant discussions, particularly within the mining industry.
The proposal, shared Tuesday (December 10) on his social media platform Truth Social, promises streamlined approvals, including environmental permits, for large-scale investments in the country.
While details remain unclear, the news touches upon a longstanding issue in the country's mining sector.
US mining sector’s permitting challenges
The US mining sector has long been hindered by bureaucratic delays in permitting processes.
Compared to other developed nations, the US experiences some of the most prolonged timelines for mining permits. On average, it takes seven to 10 years to secure the necessary approvals to commence operations in the US — far longer than the two years typically required in Canada or Australia.
These delays arise from the need to secure multiple permits involving various federal and state agencies, as well as input from local stakeholders, Indigenous groups and nongovernmental organizations.
The impacts of such delays are substantial. Mining projects often lose significant value, with industry estimates indicating that more than one-third of a typical mining project's value can be eroded during these delays.
In some cases, the increased costs and risks render projects financially unviable, leaving valuable mineral resources untapped. This inefficiency directly affects the US economy, discouraging investment in domestic mining projects.
Rising demand for critical minerals
While Trump hasn't specified how his plans could impact the mining sector, his comments coincide with growing global demand for minerals essential to advanced technologies, energy production and defense.
Despite being rich in mineral resources, the US is increasingly reliant on mature mining projects, with fewer new developments reaching production. The current permitting system has contributed to a decline in exploration activity and an aging portfolio of active mines, meaning the country risks lagging in minerals production.
Speculation is already rife about how Trump’s proposal could influence mine projects in the country.
For instance, Rio Tinto’s (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) Resolution copper mine in Arizona, which could supply over 25 percent of the US' copper needs, has faced significant delays due to permitting challenges and opposition from Indigenous groups. These communities have raised concerns about potential environmental and cultural impacts.
Rio Tinto executives have repeatedly emphasized the need for faster permitting processes to meet the growing demand for critical minerals. Speaking at a recent commodities summit, Chief Commercial Officer Bold Baatar highlighted the prolonged delays, saying they are a barrier to meeting the US' energy transition goals.
If implemented, Trump’s proposal to expedite permits for billion-dollar investments could address longstanding issues facing the US mining industry. Streamlining the permitting process could reduce the average approval timeline, improving project economics and encouraging new investment in domestic mineral production.
This, in turn, could bolster the US’ supply chain security and reduce reliance on imported minerals.
However, environmental groups and industry experts have expressed concerns about the implications of such a policy. Critics are arguing that expedited approvals may bypass essential environmental and community impact assessments, potentially leading to long-term harm from resource projects.
Organizations like Evergreen Action and the Natural Resources Defense Council have called the proposal “illegal” and warned against prioritizing corporate interests over public and environmental welfare.
The proposal’s emphasis on deregulation also raises questions about its compatibility with existing laws like the National Environmental Policy Act, which mandates thorough environmental reviews for major projects.
Without clear guidelines, critics fear that expedited permits could lead to legal challenges and further delays.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in the Resource Sector
Ready to invest in the resource sector? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.
Download your investing guide today.
Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Resource Sector
Your Newsletter Preferences
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.