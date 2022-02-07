5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers: Bell Copper Up 180 Percent on Big Sandy Work
Last week's top-gaining stocks on the TSXV were Bell Copper, Three Valley Copper, CGX Energy, Vital Energy and Fabled Silver Gold.
The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) started February on shaky ground, but trended higher last Friday (February 4) to end the first trading week of the month in the green.
Adding almost 20 points from Thursday’s (February 3) closing level, the junior index moved to 856 an hour after the morning bell. Ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine continued to aid oil, with prices climbing to US$93 per barrel early on Friday, hitting a seven year high.
Gold was also on the rise last week after ending January below US$1,800 per ounce. The yellow metal moved as high as US$1,813 per ounce before pulling back to the US$1,805 range. After shedding 4 percent in 2021, gold is expected to see limited headwinds from interest rate hikes this year.
In the base metals space, copper values again approached US$10,000 per tonne after dipping to US$9,615 to end January. Against that backdrop, several junior miners were able to add to their share value last week; the five TSXV-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:
- Bell Copper (TSXV:BCU)
- Three Valley Copper (TSXV:TVC)
- CGX Energy (TSXV:OYL)
- Vital Energy (TSXV:VUX)
- Fabled Silver Gol (TSXV:FCO)
Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.
1. Bell Copper
Base metals junior Bell Copper is focused on Arizona, where it is exploring the Big Sandy porphyry copper project and the Perseverance porphyry copper project.
Last Wednesday (February 2), Bell reported the drilling of copper sulfide mineralization at Big Sandy.
“Bell Copper continues to build on the discovery at Big Sandy, first announced in January 2020 with BS-1 cutting chalcocite, chalcopyrite, and molybdenite mineralization hosted by a strongly altered 74.2 Ma porphyry,” Tim Marsh, the company's president and CEO, said in the statement.
Shares of Bell were up 188 percent on Friday to trade at C$0.49.
2. Three Valley Copper
Three Valley Copper is developing its primary asset, Minera Tres Valles (MTV), located in Chile.
Last Thursday, Three Valley updated shareholders on the discussions with senior lenders, as well as a temporary halt of work at the block-caving operation.
“Discussions with MTV’s senior secured lenders are ongoing, and collectively, the Company, MTV and the senior secured lenders agree that it is in each party’s best interests to ensure Papomono comes into production responsibly, with the full support of all stakeholders and with minimal delay,” the release states.
Three Valley saw its shares add 150 percent over the five day session to close at C$0.10.
3. CGX Energy
CGX Energy is a Canada-based oil and gas company focused on exploring for oil in the Guyana Suriname Basin, as well as the development of a deep-water port in Berbice, Guyana.
At the end of January, CGX discovered “approximately 177 feet (54 metres) of hydrocarbon-bearing reservoirs” at its joint venture Kawa exploration well with Frontera Energy (TSX:FEC,OTC Pink:FECCF).
In light of the discovery, the team “anticipates spudding its second commitment well, called Wei-1, in the northwestern part of the Corentyne block in the second half of 2022.”
By last Friday, CGX shares had added 59.04 percent to hold at C$3.54.
4. Vital Energy
Junior oil and gas company Vital Energy is based in Calgary, Alberta, and is focused on conventional crude oil exploration, development and production in Western Canada.
Vital did not release any news last week; however, shares were able to climb 57.42 percent to sit at C$0.22.
5. Fabled Silver Gold
Precious metals junior Fabled Silver Gold is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and operation of near-term properties in Mexico. Its shares were up 50.24 percent last week, holding at C$0.10.
Fabled started the month by releasing final Phase I surface diamond drilling results from a program at the Santa Maria property. The company said hole SM20-50 provided infill drilling on a drill-poor area; it also followed the vertical down plunge of the Santa Maria structure by -160 meters from hole SM20-47, vectoring in on earlier results from holes SM20-48 and SM20-49. The company will now further refine drill and exploration targets.
Data for 5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. EST using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.
