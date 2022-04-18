5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Endeavour Reports High-grade Results at Guanacevi
Last week's top-gaining mining stocks on the TSX were Augusta Gold, Trevali Mining, Verde Agritech, Endeavour Silver and Energy Fuels.
The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 21,838.02 early last Thursday (April 14), but ultimately closed the shorter four day week higher at 21,851.89.
Ahead of the long weekend, the index opened lower, pressured by declining gold and oil prices. Investors were also awaiting economic data due later in the day.
Despite pulling back on Thursday, gold was on track for a weekly gain on the back of safe haven demand. Silver and platinum were also set to end the trading period in the green.
Against that backdrop, a number of companies saw their share prices increase last week. The five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:
- Augusta Gold (TSX:G)
- Trevali Mining (TSX:TV)
- Verde Agritech (TSX:NPK)
- Endeavour Silver (TSX:EDR)
- Energy Fuels (TSX:EFR)
Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.
1. Augusta Gold
Explorer and developer Augusta Gold is focused on its Bullfrog gold project. The asset is located in the Bullfrog mining district, approximately 120 miles northwest of Las Vegas, Nevada, and 4 miles west of Beatty, Nevada.
The company did not release any news last week, but saw its share price increase 33.1 percent to C$1.93.
2. Trevali Mining
Global base metals miner Trevali Mining’s assets include the 90 percent owned Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso, the 90 percent owned Rosh Pinah mine in Namibia and the wholly owned Caribou mine in New Brunswick, Canada.
Last week, the company saw its share price increase 30.28 percent to C$1.85.
3. Verde Agritech
Verde Agritech is developing its Cerrado Verde project, located in Brazil. The project is the source of a potassium-rich deposit from which the company intends to produce solutions for crop nutrition, crop protection, soil improvement and increased sustainability.
Last week, shares of Verde Agritech increased 26.21 percent to trade at C$9.15 by the end of the period.
4. Endeavour Silver
Mid-tier producer Endeavour Silver owns and operates three underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Its current focus is the Terronera mine, and it also holds exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile.
Last Wednesday (April 13), the company reported continued high-grade drill results from an ongoing exploration program at the Guanacevi mine in Durango State, Mexico. During the five day period, the company’s share price jumped 22.54 percent to end the week at C$6.96.
5. Energy Fuels
Energy Fuels is a leading US-based uranium-mining company, supplying U3O8 to major nuclear utilities. Energy Fuels also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, and describes itself as emerging player in the commercial rare earths business.
Last Wednesday, the company said it had made shipments of rare earths, uranium and vanadium and is now performing commercial-scale partial rare earths separation. Last week, shares of Energy Fuels increased 21 percent, and were trading at C$13.54 by the end of the timeframe.
Data for the 5 Top Weekly TSX Performers article was retrieved Thursday (April 14) at 1:30 p.m. EST using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Energy Fuels is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
