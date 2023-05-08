Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Nickel 28 Capital Rises Close to 35 Percent
Last week's top-gaining resource stocks on the TSXV were Tudor Gold, Nickel 28 Capital, Pacific Booker Minerals, Triumph Gold and Nevada Silver.
The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) rose marginally last week, closing at 615.64.
Investors were closely watching the US Federal Reserve, which hiked interest rates by 25 basis points this past Wednesday (May 3). Many experts are projecting that the central bank will not hike again when it meets in June.
On the back of those developments, the gold price soared, nearing all-time highs after the Fed's announcement.
Read on to see which TSXV-listed resource stocks saw the biggest share price gains last week.
1. Tudor Gold (TSXV:TUD)
Weekly gain: 39.2 percent; market cap: C$369.13 million; share price: C$1.74
Exploration and development company Tudor Gold is focused on the Treaty Creek gold project in the Golden Triangle in BC, Canada. The company has a 60 percent interest in the project and is currently exploring the Goldstorm deposit and the Perfectstorm zone.
Although Tudor Gold didn’t release news last week, it ended the previous week by filing an updated mineral resource estimate for Goldstorm. According to the report, the deposit has an indicated mineral resource of 23.37 million gold equivalent ounces. The company’s share price hit a weekly high of C$1.82 last Friday (May 5).
2. Nickel 28 Capital (TSXV:NKL)
Weekly gain: 34.92 percent; market cap: C$141.38 million; share price: C$1.70
Nickel 28 Capital is a streaming and royalty company with an 8.56 percent joint venture interest in the Ramu nickel-cobalt operation in Papua New Guinea and royalty agreements for 13 other projects. In recent months, the company has been embroiled in a conflict with shareholder Pelham Investment Partners, which made a play to acquire a larger share of the company and influence its direction.
Last Wednesday (May 3), Nickel 28 shared Q1 operational results for Ramu, which performed at 111 percent of its nameplate capacity, according to the release. In the same release, the company said it has decided not to renew its equity-based compensation plan after conferring with several shareholders — none of which are Pelham — and considering their feedback.
Nickel 28 released further news last Friday, sharing that it has received a list of five director nominees from Pelham, including the fund’s CEO. The company said it will review the information with a special committee of independent directors and respond in due course. Its share price rose throughout the week to peak at C$1.70 on Friday.
3. Pacific Booker Minerals (TSXV:BKM)
Weekly gain: 34.62 percent; market cap: C$10.6 million; share price: C$0.70
Pacific Booker Minerals is another BC-focused mineral company. It is currently advancing its Morrison copper-gold project, although it hit a road bump last year when its application for an environmental assessment certificate was rejected. Pacific Booker’s team has been working with advisors on new approaches for its revised application.
While the company hasn’t released any news in recent months, its share price increased last week to a high of C$0.70 on Friday.
4. Triumph Gold (TSXV:TIG)
Weekly gain: 30.43 percent; market cap: C$12.74 million; share price: C$0.30
Triumph Gold’s flagship property is its Freegold Mountain gold project in Yukon, Canada, and it has a portfolio of other exploration projects in Yukon and BC.
Although Triumph did not put out any press releases last week, the company did release on SEDAR its audited 2022 financial statements last Monday (May 1), alongside a management discussion and analysis statement. While its share price didn’t respond that day, it shot up on Thursday (May 4) to C$0.32.
5. Nevada Silver (TSXV:NSC)
Weekly gain: 30 percent; market cap: C$22.73 million; share price: C$0.26
Nevada Silver is a development company with a portfolio of manganese and silver projects in the US. The company’s flagship project is its Emily manganese project in Minnesota. Nevada Silver recently finished its 100 percent acquisition of its subsidiary North Star Manganese, which owns the Emily project.
Nevada Silver didn’t release news last week, but it shared its 2022 financial statements and management discussion and analysis on SEDAR last Monday. The company's share price hit a weekly high of C$0.31 on Wednesday.
Data for 5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers articles is retrieved each Friday after market close using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Nevada Silver is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
Featured Nickel Investing Stocks
