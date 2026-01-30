Homeland Nickel: Building a US-focused Nickel Portfolio

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
January 29, 2026
Homeland Nickel (TSXV:SHL,OTC: SRCGF) is a Canada-based mineral exploration company targeting critical metals, with a strategic focus on nickel laterite projects in southern Oregon, USA. Recognized as a critical mineral by the US government, nickel underpins Homeland Nickel’s strategy as the company advances assets in what it views as the only US region with the scale and geology capable of supporting a significant domestic nickel supply.
The company has built a portfolio of nine nickel laterite projects originally identified during exploration programs carried out between the 1950s and 1970s. The deposits occur as near-surface laterite lenses formed through the weathering of ultramafic rocks, allowing for efficient surface sampling and auger drilling to quickly delineate mineral resources. This geological setting enables Homeland Nickel to advance multiple projects in parallel while maintaining a cost-effective exploration approach.
Location map of the Cleopatra Nickel property
Alongside project consolidation and exploration, Homeland Nickel also holds a portfolio of mining equities in publicly listed companies. Management considers this portfolio a strategic asset that enhances financial flexibility and offers potential non-dilutive funding opportunities, supporting a disciplined capital allocation strategy as the company progresses its nickel assets through resource definition and technical evaluation.
Company Highlights
- Controls nine nickel laterite projects in Southern Oregon — Cleopatra, Red Flat, Eight Dollar Mountain, Woodcock Mountain, Josephine Creek, Iron Mountain, Peavine Mountain, Rough & Ready and Free & Easy — representing the most comprehensive consolidation of historically identified US nickel laterite occurrences
- Historic resources at Cleopatra (39.5 Mt @ 0.93 percent nickel) and Red Flat (18.8 Mt @ 0.84 percent nickel) provide an advanced starting point with significant expansion potential
- At-surface nickel laterite mineralization supports rapid, low-cost exploration and resource definition compared to underground nickel sulfide projects
- Strategic partnerships with Patriot Nickel (property option) and Brazilian Nickel (ore processing) support advancement toward development while limiting shareholder dilution
- Maintains a portfolio of publicly traded mining equities, providing financial flexibility and optionality to support exploration and development programs
08 January
Nickel Market Recalibrates After Explosive Trading Week
Nickel prices stabilized on Thursday (January 8) after a turbulent week that saw the market swing sharply higher before retreating as traders reassessed the balance between existing supply risks and a growing overhang of inventory.Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME) hovered... Keep Reading...
05 January
Nusa Nickel Corp. Provides 2025 Year-End Corporate Update and 2026 Outlook
Nusa Nickel Corp. is pleased to provide a year-end update highlighting key achievements in 2025 and outlining strategic priorities for 2026 as the Company continues to build a vertically integrated nickel business in Indonesia.2025 Year-End Highlights-Successfully advanced into production during... Keep Reading...
22 December 2025
Nickel Price Forecast: Top Trends for Nickel in 2026
Nickel prices were stagnant in 2025, trading around US$15,000 per metric ton (MT) for much of the year.Weighing heavily on the metal was persistent oversupply from Indonesian operations. Meanwhile, sentiment remained weak amid soft demand growth from the construction and manufacturing sectors,... Keep Reading...
19 December 2025
Nickel Price 2025 Year-End Review
After peaking above US$20,000 per metric ton (MT) in May 2024, nickel prices have trended steadily down. Behind the numbers is persistent oversupply driven by high output from Indonesia, the world’s largest nickel producer. At the same time, demand from China's manufacturing and construction... Keep Reading...
29 October 2025
Nickel Price Update: Q3 2025 in Review
Nickel prices were volatile in the first half of 2025, but evened out in Q3 amid ongoing oversupply concerns.The market has also faced considerable uncertainty as the US adjusts its trade and spending policies, with headwinds coming from the end of the country's electric vehicle (EV) tax credit... Keep Reading...
16 September 2025
FPX Nickel Announces Funding Contribution from Natural Resources Canada to Advance the Baptiste Nickel Project
FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX), (OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a total of $3.5 million from Natural Resources Canada's Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund ("CMIF"). The confirmed funding is a non-repayable contribution to support the... Keep Reading...
