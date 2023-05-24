Nevada is home to some of the most robust mining operations in the world, thanks to its established history of gold and silver mining, pro-mining regulations and abundance of mineral-rich deposits. The Fraser Institute’s 2020 Annual Survey listed Nevada as “the top jurisdiction in the world for investment based on the Investment Attractiveness Index.” In fact, Nevada claimed first place from its third place rank in 2019.

What makes Nevada so mining-friendly? According to the United States Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Nevada hosts over 180,000 mining claims and the BLM’s largest mining program. Simply put, Nevada and mining go hand in hand, and the resources produced within the state play a critical role in the development of its infrastructure and overall economy.

Considering Nevada’s established mining history, it comes as no surprise that there is no shortage of mining and exploration activity within the state. Notable prospects and mines in the immediate area include Kinross Gold’s (TSX:K,NYSE:KGC) Round Mountain and Goldhill projects, Viva Gold’s (TSXV: VAU, OTCMKTS:VAUCF) Midway project and Huntsman Exploration’s (OTCMKTS:BBBMF) Baxter Spring project.

One of the other great mining jurisdictions in the US is Minnesota, which has world-recognized iron ore deposits that have been a key part of the state and the national economy for more than a century. Minnesota also has the largest high-grade unmined deposit of manganese in North America at a time when the use and demand for the mineral continue to grow.

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV:NSC,OTCQB:NVDSF) is a Canadian mineral exploration company that currently has two active and advanced stage projects, both of which are 100 percent owned by the company:

The first is its flagship Corcoran Silver project located in Nye County, Nevada. This project resides near numerous historical and active gold and silver mines, including projects operated by Kinross and Viva Gold. In addition to Corcoran, Nevada Silver recently expanded its land holding in Nevada to cover the historic Belmont Silver Mining district , which was among the earliest and richest silver mining camps in the Tonapah district.

located in Nye County, Nevada. This project resides near numerous historical and active gold and silver mines, including projects operated by Kinross and Viva Gold. In addition to Corcoran, Nevada Silver recently expanded its land holding in Nevada to cover the historic , which was among the earliest and richest silver mining camps in the Tonapah district. The second is the Emily Manganese project located in the Cuyuna Iron Range in Crow Wing County, Minnesota. The Emily Manganese project has the highest-grade manganese resource in North America.

These projects give Nevada Silver access to both established silver - gold deposits (Corcoran and Belmont Silver) and an underutilized strategic mineral in manganese (Emily Manganese).