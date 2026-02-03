Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 10.7 Metres of 1.58% Ni, 0.79% Cu Including 5.0 Metres of 3.02% Ni, 1.48% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update for the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel-Coppet-Cobalt Project located near Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario. The drill program is designed to test the on strike and down dip potential for additional nickel sulphide mineralization to enhance the size and grade of the Kenbridge Deposit.

The drill rig was mobilized to the Kenbridge site in December 2025 and is currently operating. A total of 2,100m of drilling has been completed to date. The first 3 drill targets have been completed (drill holes KB26-207, KB26-208 and KB26-209 outlined on Figure 1). Samples have been delivered to AGAT Labs in Calgary for analysis. The drill rig is currently drilling the 4th drill hole KB26-210. This hole is designed to be drilled below the existing shaft bottom to test for the depth extension to the deposit.

Reported in this release are the results from the first infill drill hole KB26-207. Results from the hole confirm both A and B zones were intersected as outlined in the table below. Zone A was intersected from 493.0m to 503.7m drill depth and returned 1.58% Ni, 0.79% Cu over 10.7 metres including 5.0 metres of 3.02% Ni, 1.48% Cu. Zone B was intersected from 532.4m to 541.5m drill depth. Results were 0.58% Ni, 0.20% Cu over 9.1 metres including 1.2 metres of 2.04% Ni, 0.38% Cu.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1492/282493_15303188342bb8be_002.jpg

Fig 1: Long section of Kenbridge deposit showing drilling targets. Completed or holes in progress are outlined in red circles.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1492/282493_15303188342bb8be_002full.jpg

Tartisan CEO Mark Appleby states, "The Phase 1 2026 drill program is well underway and will test targets to upgrade inferred resources into the measured and indicated categories as well as look to expand the deposit down dip of the existing resource."

The Kenbridge Property is in the Kenora Mining District, Sioux Narrows, Ontario, Canada with all-season road access. The Kenbridge Deposit has an existing shaft to a depth of 2,042 ft (622 m), with level stations at 150 ft. (45 m) intervals below the shaft collar and two levels developed at 350 ft (107 m) and 500 ft (152 m) below the shaft collar.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Dean MacEachern, P. Geo., is an Independent Consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian-based critical minerals exploration and development company which owns, the Kenbridge Nickel Project near Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario, the Sill Lake Silver Project near Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Night Danger Turtle Pond Project near Dryden, Ontario.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 152,215,641 shares issued and outstanding (156,287,356 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

