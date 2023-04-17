VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE SOUTHEAST COPPER-GOLD DEPOSIT AT ITS WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BRITISH COLUMBIA

Copper Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Copper Investing

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Copper Mountain Up on US$439 Million Hudbay Deal

Copper Investing
copper rolls

Last week's top-gaining stocks on the TSX were China Gold International, Copper Mountain Mining, New Gold, Northern Dynasty and Marathon Gold.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) edged up this past Friday (April 14), opening at 20,564.49.

The index was on track to end the week on a high note, supported by higher oil prices and positive investor sentiment.

Gold continued its upward trend during the period, closing in on its all-time high, with silver also following the rally and hitting US$26 per ounce. “As a speculator, one of the best places cyclically to be is now smaller gold stocks, which are very, very cheap — like all-time lows relative to the price of gold,” Doug Casey of InternationalMan.com told the Investing News Network.

Against that backdrop, some junior resource stocks were on the rise. Here’s a look at the biggest gainers on the TSXV and the factors that moved their share prices over the last five days of trading.

1. China Gold International (TSX:CGG)

Company Profile

Taking the first spot on this week’s top TSX stocks list is China Gold International. The gold-focused company operates two mines: the CSH gold mine in Mongolia, and the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine in Tibet.

The company did not release any news last week, but its share price increased 34.96 percent to end at C$7.18.

2. Copper Mountain Mining (TSX:CMMC)

Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining owns 75 percent of the Copper Mountain mine, located in Southern BC near the town of Princeton.

Last Thursday (April 13), the company reported it will combine with Hudbay Minerals (TSX:HBM,NYSE:HBM) to create the third largest copper producer in Canada. The all-stock deal, which requires shareholder approval, values Copper Mountain at US$439 million.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining increased 26.54 percent last week to end at C$2.67.

3. New Gold (TSX:NGD)

Company Profile

New Gold has a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the Rainy River gold mine and the New Afton copper-gold mine.

Last Monday (April 10), the company reported its Q1 operational results. During the period, its gold equivalent production reached 104,857 ounces, the strongest start to a year for the company over the last four years, and a 20 percent increase year-on-year.

Shares of New Gold increased 20 percent to end last week at C$1.86.

4. Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSX:NDM)

Northern Dynasty Minerals is focused on developing the Pebble project in Alaska, where according to the company, the world’s most significant undeveloped copper-gold resource is located. The project is in federal permitting.

Last week, shares of Northern Dynasty increased 17.46 percent to end the five day period at C$0.37.

5. Marathon Gold (TSX:MOZ)

Company Profile

Last but not least this week is Marathon Gold, a Toronto-based gold company advancing its 100 percent owned Valentine gold project located in the central region of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Despite not releasing any news last week, shares of Marathon Gold increased 16.47 percent to end the five day period at C$0.99.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Performers articles is retrieved each Thursday after market close using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
best performing stockscopper stockstsx stocksCopper Investing
The Conversation (0)

MARKETS

Markets
TSX20693.15+62.46
TSXV614.20-1.29
DOW33808.96+22.34
S&P 5004133.52+3.73
NASD12072.46+12.90
ASX7330.40-31.80

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold1981.76-2.46
Silver24.96-0.15
Copper4.00+0.01
Palladium1713.170.00
Platinum1087.260.00
Oil77.53-0.34
Heating Oil2.480.00
Natural Gas2.21-0.02

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS

EV Outlook 2023

2023 Lithium Outlook: Australia Edition

2023 Graphite Outlook: Australia Edition

2023 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

2023 Cobalt Outlook: Australia Edition

Browse more resource reports ≫

NEW! 2023 Tech Outlook Report

NEW! 2023 Cleantech Outlook Report

Emerging Tech Outlook 2023

NEW! 2023 AI Outlook Report

NEW! 2023 Crypto Outlook Report

Browse more technology reports ≫

NEW! 2023 Pharmaceuticals Outlook Report.

FREE 2023 Psychedelics Investor Report

NEW! 2023 Biotech Outlook Report.

NEW! 2023 Life Science Outlook Report.

Start Here – Investing in Pharma

Browse more life science reports ≫

BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR

×