5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Copper Mountain Up on US$439 Million Hudbay Deal
Last week's top-gaining stocks on the TSX were China Gold International, Copper Mountain Mining, New Gold, Northern Dynasty and Marathon Gold.
The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) edged up this past Friday (April 14), opening at 20,564.49.
The index was on track to end the week on a high note, supported by higher oil prices and positive investor sentiment.
Gold continued its upward trend during the period, closing in on its all-time high, with silver also following the rally and hitting US$26 per ounce. “As a speculator, one of the best places cyclically to be is now smaller gold stocks, which are very, very cheap — like all-time lows relative to the price of gold,” Doug Casey of InternationalMan.com told the Investing News Network.
Against that backdrop, some junior resource stocks were on the rise. Here’s a look at the biggest gainers on the TSXV and the factors that moved their share prices over the last five days of trading.
1. China Gold International (TSX:CGG)
Taking the first spot on this week’s top TSX stocks list is China Gold International. The gold-focused company operates two mines: the CSH gold mine in Mongolia, and the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine in Tibet.
The company did not release any news last week, but its share price increased 34.96 percent to end at C$7.18.
2. Copper Mountain Mining (TSX:CMMC)
Copper Mountain Mining owns 75 percent of the Copper Mountain mine, located in Southern BC near the town of Princeton.
Last Thursday (April 13), the company reported it will combine with Hudbay Minerals (TSX:HBM,NYSE:HBM) to create the third largest copper producer in Canada. The all-stock deal, which requires shareholder approval, values Copper Mountain at US$439 million.
Shares of Copper Mountain Mining increased 26.54 percent last week to end at C$2.67.
3. New Gold (TSX:NGD)
New Gold has a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the Rainy River gold mine and the New Afton copper-gold mine.
Last Monday (April 10), the company reported its Q1 operational results. During the period, its gold equivalent production reached 104,857 ounces, the strongest start to a year for the company over the last four years, and a 20 percent increase year-on-year.
Shares of New Gold increased 20 percent to end last week at C$1.86.
4. Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSX:NDM)
Northern Dynasty Minerals is focused on developing the Pebble project in Alaska, where according to the company, the world’s most significant undeveloped copper-gold resource is located. The project is in federal permitting.
Last week, shares of Northern Dynasty increased 17.46 percent to end the five day period at C$0.37.
5. Marathon Gold (TSX:MOZ)
Last but not least this week is Marathon Gold, a Toronto-based gold company advancing its 100 percent owned Valentine gold project located in the central region of Newfoundland and Labrador.
Despite not releasing any news last week, shares of Marathon Gold increased 16.47 percent to end the five day period at C$0.99.
Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Performers articles is retrieved each Thursday after market close using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.
Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1981.76
|-2.46
|Silver
|24.96
|-0.15
|Copper
|4.00
|+0.01
|Palladium
|1713.17
|0.00
|Platinum
|1087.26
|0.00
|Oil
|77.53
|-0.34
|Heating Oil
|2.48
|0.00
|Natural Gas
|2.21
|-0.02
