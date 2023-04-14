Exceptional Results Confirm Ultra High Bright Kaolin at Koolya

Gold Investing News

China Gold International Resources

TSX:CGG

China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd is a company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in China. The company primarily operates two mines in China: the CSH Mine which produces gold, and the Jiama Mine which produces gold and copper. While the majority of the company's revenue is derived from gold mining, a significant portion of sales still result from copper production. China National Gold Corporation, a state-owned company registered in Beijing, is a substantial shareholder of China Gold International Resources. The vast majority of the company's gold output is sold to China National Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries.

Press Releases

China Gold International Resources Commences Drilling at CSH Gold Mine

China Gold International Resources Commences Drilling at CSH Gold Mine

The Conversation (0)
×