Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Top Stories This Week: Uranium Price Powers Higher, Sector M&A Heats Up
The U3O8 spot price has moved past the US$70 per pound level, and some experts believe a spike higher is in the cards.
Uranium was in focus this week as the spot price for the fuel continued to track increasingly higher.
There's a lot going on in the sector, and I recently had the chance to ask Justin Huhn of Uranium Insider about what's going on. We covered a lot of ground in the interview, but a key point that he emphasized was how fragile uranium supply is right now.
Huhn explained that entities like the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX:U.U,OTCQX:SRUUF) have cleaned up aboveground mobile inventories, placing the industry at an inflection point. He sees a "supply black hole" emerging in the mid-term, which could have major consequences for prices and equities moving forward.
"I think we're healthily in the next leg up in this market, and the uranium price should continue to move meaningfully higher, potentially into a spike scenario. You want to have a seat at the table when that happens — don't get too cute with trading in and out of positions, just hang on," he explained. You can watch the full interview here.
On top of that, the uranium market got a taste of M&A activity on Wednesday (September 27), when IsoEnergy (TSXV:ISO,OTCQX:ISENF) and Consolidated Uranium (TSXV:CUR,OTCQX:CURUF) announced a share-for-share merger.
Under the definitive arrangement, IsoEnergy will acquire all the issued and outstanding common shares of Consolidated Uranium that are not currently held by itself or its affiliates. Consolidated Uranium shareholders will receive 0.5 of a common share of IsoEnergy for each Consolidated Uranium share that they hold.
IsoEnergy's focus is the Hurricane deposit at its Larocque East uranium project in Canada's Athabasca Basin. For its part, Consolidated Uranium has a portfolio of properties spanning the US, Canada, Australia and Argentina. Its main focus is on moving forward at its past-producing conventional uranium and vanadium mines in Utah and Colorado.
In a press release, the companies explain that their goal is to create a multi-asset, multi-jurisdiction uranium producer that will operate at a global level. They believe they have common ground, and will be able to generate value for shareholders.
Many uranium market watchers see the news from IsoEnergy and Consolidated Uranium as a sign of what's to come, and we'll be keeping you posted on future mergers and acquisitions in the sector.
BC mining permit system ruled unconstitutional
This week also brought about a new ruling from the Supreme Court of BC.
On Tuesday (September 26), it found that the province's mining permit system is unconstitutional. As it stands, qualified companies and individuals can get the mineral rights to land in BC simply by submitting a request through a government website. There is no requirement to consult with First Nations groups or notify them if the mineral claim is on their territory.
The court found that this process violates the rights of First Nations communities, and has ordered the province to update the system over the next 18 months. The existing system will stay in place until then, and at this time there's been no impact on approved mines or companies that have already been issued mineral claims.
AMEBC, a BC mining association, commented positively, saying that there's "an opportunity for a more inclusive process that provides shared benefit" as the Mineral Tenure Act is modernized.
Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.
And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
- Justin Huhn: Uranium Facing "Supply Black Hole," Price Spike Likely ›
- When Will Uranium Prices Go Up? (Updated 2023) ›
- Uranium Price Update: Q2 2023 in Review ›
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1832.59
|+0.40
|Silver
|21.59
|+0.01
|Copper
|3.63
|+0.08
|Oil
|82.81
|+0.50
|Heating Oil
|2.91
|+0.04
|Natural Gas
|3.33
|+0.16
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Uranium Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.