Top Stories This Week: Gold M&A Spree Continues, Tesla Mulls Bid for Lithium Company
Hecla Mining is set to purchase Yukon-focused gold explorer ATAC Resources; meanwhile, Tesla is reportedly considering an acquisition in the lithium space.
Gold spent the first part of the week waiting for the release of the latest US Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes, with market participants hoping to learn more about the central bank's path forward in 2023.
Released on Wednesday (February 22), the minutes indicate that "almost all" committee members were in favor of hiking by 25 basis points at the Fed's last meeting. However, inflation remains a key concern, and the central bank still has a 2 percent target.
Gold was trading at US$1,830 per ounce in the immediate aftermath of the news, but declined as the week continued. By the time of this writing on Friday (February 24), the yellow metal was at about US$1,811.
Hecla to snap up Yukon-focused explorer ATAC
This week also brought even more M&A activity in the gold space. On Tuesday (February 21), ATAC Resources (TSXV:ATC,OTCQB:ATADF) signed a non-binding letter of intent to be acquired by Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL).
Under the terms of the deal, Hecla would acquire all of the Yukon-focused explorer's issued and outstanding shares for C$0.14 per ATAC share, payable in Hecla common stock. Hecla would take control of ATAC's Rackla and Connaught properties, while the remainder of its assets would be spun out into a new copper company in which ATAC shareholders would receive shares.
In January, ATAC received an acquisition offer from Victoria Gold (TSX:VGCX,OTC Pink:VITFF), but ATAC ultimately determined that it didn't fully capture the company's value. Victoria Gold's proposal was for C$0.12 per ATAC share.
Hecla and ATAC now have until March 15 to sign a definitive and binding agreement. ATAC's Graham Downs has spoken positively about the deal, saying that he sees Rackla as complementary to Hecla's Keno Hill property.
"We believe the Potential Transaction will provide significant value to ATAC shareholders. Hecla is an ideal acquirer for the Rackla Gold Property, given its adjacent Keno Hill mining project and demonstrated commitment to the Yukon and its communities" — Graham Downs, ATAC Resources
Rumors swirl around Tesla and Sigma Lithium
Gold isn't the only sector where M&A is in focus. In the lithium space, talk is circulating about whether Elon Musk's Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) may make a bid for Sigma Lithium (TSXV:SGML,NASDAQ:SGML).
According to Bloomberg, Sigma is just one of the lithium companies the electric vehicle maker is considering acquiring, although no others have been named, and neither Tesla nor Sigma has commented on the rumors.
That said, this isn't the first time Musk has made comments about Tesla entering the lithium business. In April 2022, he commented on Twitter that the company might have to get into mining and refining.
Sigma's share price has performed positively this week in reaction to speculation about a possible deal with Tesla, but for now investors will have to wait and see whether that comes to fruition.
Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.
And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
- Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in Q4 2022 ›
- Top 5 Gold Stocks on the TSX (Updated November 2022) ›
- Top Canadian Graphite Stocks ›
- Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023 ›
- Top 9 Lithium Stocks ›
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1849.37
|+11.71
|Silver
|21.17
|+0.22
|Copper
|4.07
|-0.01
|Palladium
|1713.17
|0.00
|Platinum
|1087.26
|0.00
|Oil
|79.54
|+1.38
|Heating Oil
|2.91
|+0.05
|Natural Gas
|2.98
|+0.22
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Gold Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.