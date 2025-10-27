Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
ON Semiconductor (Onsemi) is a supplier of power semiconductors and sensors focused on the automotive and industrial markets. Onsemi is the second largest power chipmaker in the world and the largest supplier of image sensors to the automotive market. While the firm used to be highly vertically integrated, it now pursues a hybrid manufacturing strategy for flexible capacity. Onsemi is pivoting to focus on emerging applications like electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation and renewable energy.
