Juggernaut Calls Warrants From May 2025 Financing

Juggernaut Calls Warrants From May 2025 Financing

(TheNewswire)

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - May 26th, 2026 Juggernaut Exploration Ltd (JUGR.V) (OTC: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the "Company" or "Juggernaut") hereby provides notice that the Company, having met the condition of its common shares closing on the TSX Venture Exchange at $1.50 or higher for 10 consecutive trading days, is invoking its right to accelerate the exercise period of certain share purchase warrants to 30 days as follows:

 

Original

 

Original Number of

 

CAD

 

Original

 

Accelerated New

Date of Issuance

 

Warrants Issued

 

Exercise price $

 

Expiry date

 

Expiry Date

May 16, 2025

 

319,925

 

0.75

 

May 16, 2027

 

June 25, 2026

June 2, 2025

 

120,000

 

0.75

 

June 2, 2027

 

June 25, 2026

May 16, 2025

 

11,308,770

 

0.75

 

May 16, 2030

 

June 25, 2026

June 2, 2025

 

2,040,000

 

0.75

 

June 2, 2030

 

June 25, 2026

 

The above warrants will now expire at 4:00 PM, June 25, 2026.  Any such unexercised warrants subsequent to June 25, 2026, will be null and void.

  

About Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. is a preeminent explorer and generator of precious and strategic metals projects in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. Its projects are located in globally recognized geological settings and in geopolitically stable jurisdictions, making them amenable to mining in Canada. Juggernaut is a member and active supporter of CASERM, a collaborative venture between the Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. Juggernaut's key strategic cornerstone shareholder is Crescat Capital.

 

For more information, please contact:

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.

Dan Stuart

Chief Executive Officer, Director

Tel: (604)-559-8028

www.juggernautexploration.com

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Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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