Juggernaut Calls Warrants From May 2025 Financing

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - May 26th, 2026 Juggernaut Exploration Ltd (JUGR.V) (OTC: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the "Company" or "Juggernaut") hereby provides notice that the Company, having met the condition of its common shares closing on the TSX Venture Exchange at $1.50 or higher for 10 consecutive trading days, is invoking its right to accelerate the exercise period of certain share purchase warrants to 30 days as follows:
|
Original
|
Original Number of
|
CAD
|
Original
|
Accelerated New
|
Date of Issuance
|
Warrants Issued
|
Exercise price $
|
Expiry date
|
Expiry Date
|
May 16, 2025
|
319,925
|
0.75
|
May 16, 2027
|
June 25, 2026
|
June 2, 2025
|
120,000
|
0.75
|
June 2, 2027
|
June 25, 2026
|
May 16, 2025
|
11,308,770
|
0.75
|
May 16, 2030
|
June 25, 2026
|
June 2, 2025
|
2,040,000
|
0.75
|
June 2, 2030
|
June 25, 2026
The above warrants will now expire at 4:00 PM, June 25, 2026. Any such unexercised warrants subsequent to June 25, 2026, will be null and void.
About Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.
Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. is a preeminent explorer and generator of precious and strategic metals projects in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. Its projects are located in globally recognized geological settings and in geopolitically stable jurisdictions, making them amenable to mining in Canada. Juggernaut is a member and active supporter of CASERM, a collaborative venture between the Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. Juggernaut's key strategic cornerstone shareholder is Crescat Capital.
For more information, please contact:
Dan Stuart
Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: (604)-559-8028
Follow us on LinkedIn: Click Here
Follow us on Facebook: Click Here
Follow us on X / Twitter: Click Here
Follow us on YouTube: Click Here
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.