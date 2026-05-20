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Edited by Georgia Williams
May. 20, 2026 09:13AM PST
To warehouse the commodities, European officials are reportedly negotiating with the region's largest maritime hubs.
The European Union is laying the groundwork for its first joint stockpile of critical minerals, racing to secure vital defense and technology components just as China prepares to aggressively restrict its domestic mining output.
Reuters reported that the EU has included tungsten, rare earths, and gallium to seed the initial stockpile shortlist, an initiative aimed squarely at curbing the bloc’s reliance on Beijing, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Magnesium is also heavily favored for the priority list, while germanium and graphite are expected to make the final mix.
The stockpiling drive represents one of Europe's most tangible measures against supply chain weaponization.
Beijing’s overwhelming dominance in the extraction and processing of critical minerals has repeatedly been utilized as leverage in trade disputes with the West. The materials targeted by the EU are the backbone of advanced manufacturing, essential for aircraft, electric vehicles, semiconductors, and renewable energy infrastructure such as wind turbines.
Crucially, all the elements under consideration, with the exception of magnesium, currently sit on NATO’s list of 12 elements deemed critical to the defense sector.
The urgency in Brussels also coincides with an ongoing regulatory offensive from Beijing aimed at fortifying its own resource sovereignty.
Starting June 15, China will impose new mining controls on unspecified strategic minerals. According to a government directive published by the Xinhua News Agency, the rules will empower Beijing to dictate total production output, restrict mining entities, and mandate security reviews for any foreign investments that could pose a risk to national security.
Future adjustments to the strategic list will be based on economic importance and supply chain resilience.
Simultaneously, China is accelerating the construction of its own strategic mineral reserve sites to enforce legislation passed in 2024.
New implementation rules set a minimum five-year mandate for strategic resources preserved at their source, forbidding any unauthorized mining or encroachment without direct approval from the State Council's natural resources authority.
The European Commission, which announced the stockpile strategy last December, has organized working groups across ten member nations spearheaded by France, Germany, and Italy.
France has made mineral diversification a pillar of its current G7 presidency, and the EU is in parallel talks to establish a permanent secretariat to ensure the stockpile operation outlasts rotating presidencies.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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