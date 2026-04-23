Southeast Asia Races to Lead Global Semiconductor Investment
Across the region, governments are pivoting from traditional assembly operations toward higher-value manufacturing and emerging technologies.
Southeast Asia is aggressively moving to capture the next wave of global semiconductor investment.
The global semiconductor industry is expected to reach US$1 trillion by 2030. As manufacturers navigate the complexities of global policy changes and geopolitical conflicts, the region is aggressively pitching itself as the resilient, high-growth alternative.
To recap, here are some of the recent transactions finalized within the region in pursuit of this goal.
The Philippines secures first "Pax Silica" hub
The Philippines formally joined the US-led "Pax Silica" initiative, becoming the 13th signatory to the economic security framework.
In an April 16 announcement, the two nations publicized plans to establish a 4,000-acre Economic Security Zone within the Luzon Economic Corridor.
Designated as the first "AI-native investment acceleration hub," the site is explicitly designed to surge production of inputs vital to American and global supply chains.
The Philippines, already heavily reliant on semiconductors as its top export, sees the zone as a catalyst to move up the value chain. The country's Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has set an ambitious target of US$110 billion in annual chip exports by 2030, a goal contingent on breaking into advanced manufacturing processes.
Meanwhile, the US State Department noted the hub will fuse American legal and regulatory frameworks with the Philippines’ young workforce and critical mineral endowments, specifically nickel, copper, chromite, and cobalt.
Analysts view the hub as a "kick-starter" for the broader Luzon Economic Corridor, a joint US-Japan-Philippines project linking ports and airports across Luzon Island, projected to generate US$100 billion for the local economy.
Malaysia anchors the Johor-Singapore SEZ
Across the region, Malaysia is capitalizing on the "China Plus One" diversification strategy.
The heavily anticipated Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) is on the verge of securing a landmark anchor investment from a major China-based semiconductor player, according to industry sources.
The investment, expected to be formally signed this month, involves an advanced manufacturing group with deep roots in China's tech ecosystem.
Invest Johor Chief Executive Natazha Harris confirmed the foreign investor has identified a site in Iskandar Puteri, with permitting at an advanced stage. The project is designed to anchor a broader ecosystem spanning semiconductor materials, components, and advanced manufacturing in southern Johor.
The project aims to accelerate the state's rise as Malaysia's third key chip cluster behind Penang and Selangor.
The JS-SEZ allows companies to separate land-intensive manufacturing in Johor from headquarters and R&D functions in neighboring Singapore.
Johor has already recorded approved investments of roughly US$23 billion by the third quarter of 2025, with a significant portion concentrated in advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure within the SEZ.
Singapore targets photonics, deep-tech talent
Singapore, which currently produces one in ten chips globally, is maneuvering to dominate emerging, next-generation technologies.
Earlier this month, the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA) announced it had launched an industry-led photonics committee.
Integrated photonics uses light rather than electrical signals to move data, offering higher speeds and lower power consumption, all critical attributes for AI infrastructure and data communication.
The SSIA also formalized three major partnerships to address the looming global talent deficit, which requires an estimated one million additional skilled workers by 2030.
Agreements were signed with NTUC LearningHub for workforce transformation, SGInnovate to bolster the deep-tech pipeline, and the India Cellular and Electronics Association to build a semiconductor corridor between the two nations.
The talent push aligns with Singapore's Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2030 plan. The government recently committed USS$800 million to establish an RIE Flagship in Semiconductors, aimed at strengthening capabilities in advanced packaging and photonics.
Singapore has attracted more than approximately US$20 billion in semiconductor investments over the past four years. The sector currently accounts for 20 percent of the city-state's manufacturing output.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.