loader

Metals One

LSE:MET1

Investigator Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company focusing on copper, gold, silver and nickel exploration.

Featured Articles and Interviews

Copper Prices Up as Freeport-McMoRan Announces Force Majeure at Grasberg

How to Use Gold Investments as a Hedge

Top 5 Palladium and Platinum Countries by Production

Press Releases
Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire critical battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt and copper. It holds interests in the Paltamo and Rautavaara nickel-copper-zinc projects, as well as the Black Schist project located in Finland; and the Brownfield Råna nickel project located in Norway. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Interactive Chart