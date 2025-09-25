Metals One PLC focuses on acquiring natural resources projects. The company intends to acquire critical battery metal projects, including nickel, lithium, cobalt and copper. It holds interests in the Paltamo and Rautavaara nickel-copper-zinc projects, as well as the Black Schist project located in Finland; and the Brownfield Råna nickel project located in Norway. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.