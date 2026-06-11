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Edited by Georgia Williams
Jun. 11, 2026 10:57AM PST
Annual resource infrastructure expenditure will climb to US$63 billion in 2050, driven by critical minerals demand and military security. That concentration leaves Canada lagging peers in nuclear, airports and data centers.
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Canada will require US$4.7 trillion in cumulative infrastructure investments between 2024 and 2050, driven by a global scramble for critical minerals and rising military security requirements, according to a joint forecast by PwC Canada and Oxford Economics.
The report indicates that annual Canadian infrastructure spending will rise 45 percent from US$145 billion to US$210 billion by mid-century, placing the country fifth in the global infrastructure market.
However, the data reveals a heavy concentration of capital, with the resources sector alone capturing roughly 30 percent of the total infrastructure mix by 2050.
Resources top budget spending allocation
Resources represent the single largest allocation of the country's long-term spending model, ahead of transportation and social infrastructure.
Annual spending on resource-related infrastructure, which include networks for the extraction and transport of metals, minerals, oil, and gas, is projected to climb from US$53 billion to US$63 billion by 2050, accumulating US$1.59 trillion over the forecast period.
While oil and gas assets continue to command over 72 percent of this allocation, expenditures for metals and minerals are projected to steadily expand through 2050 with 26.22 percent of the budget (US$16.6 billion).
Globally, Canada and Australia are the only advanced peer economies projected to increase their annual resource infrastructure spending between 2024 and 2050. Conversely, the US, UK, and Germany are expected to see their annual resource infrastructure spending decline over the same period.
However, this heavy resource concentration exposes a lack of diversification in other high-growth sectors. For instance, nuclear power infrastructure is expected to grow just 11 percent in Canada by 2050, compared to 17 percent in the US and 45 percent globally.
Canada also trails peer nations in vital trade connectors: domestic airport infrastructure spending will grow 78 percent, falling short of the 99 percent growth projected for the US and 93 percent globally. Canada is similarly projected to trail the UK and Australia in attracting data center investments.
In response to these gaps, Canadian policy is shifting to address regulatory bottlenecks. The federal government has proposed a one-year review target for major developments, while provinces like Alberta have introduced legislation such as Bill 30 to impose a 120-day approval window for industrial and mining applications.
The defense surge and gaps in capital
While resources command the largest share, defense infrastructure is Canada's fastest-growing segment.
Defense infrastructure outlays are projected to jump 389 percent between 2024 and 2050, primarily driven by NATO spending commitments and heightened Arctic sovereignty concerns, This expansion aligns with Canada's pledge to allocate an additional 1.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) to critical security assets.
However, the report warns that public balance sheets are insufficient to fund this US$4.7 trillion pipeline. Thus, private institutional capital and blended public-private financing structures should be deemed essential to meet the forecast spending.
Currently, Canada allocates 6.6 percent of its GDP to infrastructure, trailing high-performing peer nations that average 7.4 percent. Closing this gap to protect long-term economic competitiveness will require an additional US$34 billion in annual expenditures through 2050.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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