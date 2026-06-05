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Jun. 05, 2026 10:56AM PST
Russia claims to have produced 485 metric tons of gold in 2025, reinforcing its status as one of the world’s top gold producers. But independent analysis tells a different story.
IHERPHOTO / Adobe Stock
According to Metals Focus, mine output from the country is actually 28.8 percent lower, significantly short of what official statements suggest. The widening gap underscores a growing lack of transparency in Russia’s gold sector, particularly following the imposition of Western sanctions.
Russia has sought to reinforce its status as a global gold powerhouse in recent years, touting new discoveries, expanding reserves and maintaining one of the world's largest official gold holdings. However, independent market data suggests a more nuanced picture of the country's gold sector.
In March 2025, Russia's Ministry of Natural Resources reported that 229 new gold deposits were discovered in 2024, adding 804.6 metric tons to the country's reserves through exploration and resource upgrades.
The largest discovery was the Drevny deposit in the Magadan region, which is estimated to contain nearly 104 metric tons of gold. Russian officials have frequently pointed to these discoveries as evidence of the country's growing mineral wealth and long-term production potential.
While reserve additions are substantial, they should not be confused with annual mine production.
As noted in Metals Focus' recently released Gold Focus 2026, global gold mine supply reached a record 3,816.8 metric tons in 2025. Russia remained the world's second largest producer, but its output was tallied at 345 metric tons, placing it behind China and accounting for less than 10 percent of global mine supply.
“The production statistics in Russia can be muddied sometimes for quite legitimate reasons, because people are counting refining production, as opposed to mine production, and if ores from neighboring countries are treated in Russia, or vice versa, you can get a discrepancy with the kind of production numbers that we tally on an individual project basis,”Metals Focus Chief Consultant for Hong Kong & Spain Philip Klapwijk, said during a launch event in Toronto (June 4).
The gap between reserve growth, refined output and annual production highlights a key distinction often lost in official statements.
Discovering or upgrading resources does not automatically translate into immediate mine output, particularly as miners contend with permitting, financing, infrastructure and geopolitical challenges.
Russia's gold industry has taken on added strategic importance since the country's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the subsequent wave of Western sanctions. Gold exports became a crucial source of value retention as Russia's access to international financial markets narrowed.
The country's central bank had already spent years building one of the world's largest official gold stockpiles.
Between the mid-2000s and 2020, the Bank of Russia accumulated more than 2,300 metric tons of gold, becoming one of the most aggressive official-sector buyers globally. Much of that buying occurred between 2014 and 2019 as Moscow reduced its exposure to US dollar-denominated assets and sought to insulate reserves from potential sanctions.
That strategy helped Russia enter the sanctions era with the world's fifth-largest official gold reserves, roughly 2,298.5 metric tons.
Gold became a cornerstone of the country's reserve diversification efforts, offering an asset outside the direct control of foreign governments.
However, recent trends suggest a shift.
In late 2025, Russia's central bank confirmed it had begun conducting physical gold sales from reserves as part of Finance Ministry operations aimed at supporting government finances. The move marked a notable departure from years of steady accumulation. Officials said the transactions were designed to improve domestic market liquidity and help manage reserve operations.
Despite those sales, Russia remains one of the largest holders of gold globally. For investors, the country's gold sector illustrates the growing intersection between mining, geopolitics and central bank reserve management.
While Russia continues to promote major reserve additions and exploration success, independent production estimates suggest the country's annual mine output remains relatively stable, reinforcing the distinction between resource growth and actual gold production.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Originally from Calgary, Georgia has been right at home in Toronto for more than two decades. Graduating from the University of Toronto with an honors BA in journalism, she is passionate about writing on diverse topics, including resources, arts, politics and social issues.
At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.
At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.
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Originally from Calgary, Georgia has been right at home in Toronto for more than two decades. Graduating from the University of Toronto with an honors BA in journalism, she is passionate about writing on diverse topics, including resources, arts, politics and social issues.
At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.
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