Horizon Copper Corp is a copper company holding non-operating interests in high-grade, low-cost copper assets. It holds a portfolio of copper assets including a 30% interest in the copper-gold Hod Maden project, and exposure to the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine through nearly 25% equity ownership.

