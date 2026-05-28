Homeland Nickel Forms Nickel Advisory Board

(TheNewswire)
Toronto, Ontario May 28, 2026 - TheNewswire Homeland Nickel Inc. ("Homeland" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SHL, OTC: SRCGF), is pleased to announce the formation of an advisory Board led by industry veteran Robert Osborne, P.Eng. who has a 45-year history of technical assistance in nickel laterite exploration, project development and production environments with former nickel giant Inco Limited and later, global miner Vale. The Advisory Board will help Homeland develop a plan for expanding and evaluating the laterite profile resource to depth, developing integrated mining and processing concepts, and refining its nickel laterite assets entirely within the United States.
Commenting on the Advisory Board, President and CEO Steve Balch said "I first met Robert Osborne at Inco Limited in 1995. He has a reputation for arriving at the right answer rather quickly. Robert has a long history of identifying and assessing nickel laterite assets, assisting their development into resources and reserves and providing technical services in production. Given our existing relationship with Brazilian Nickel on the concentrating side and Westwin Elements on the refining side, we want a strong team to make the right decisions on how to bring our assets into production, focusing on environmental stewardship, advances in processing technology and efficiency, capital cost allocation, nickel products and the timeline to production."
Robert Osborne commented "I am pleased to participate in the Advisory Board for the nickel laterite properties of Homeland Nickel Inc. The economic potential of the nine Oregon nickel laterites is still to be determined; however, the available historical information and the corporate associations developed by Steve Balch are encouraging and provide a unique opportunity to advance the properties."
About Robert Osborne
Mr. Osborne is a senior geologist and a member of the Professional Engineers of Ontario with over 45-years global experience in project evaluation, development and technical support in integrating the mining and processing of nickel laterites. Mr. Osborne has worked with nickel laterite deposits in Australia, Africa, Brazil, Guatemala, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Solomon Islands, and New Caledonia in areas of project acquisition due diligence, drilling and sampling, resource and reserve estimation, production and ore quality control. Mr. Osborne retired from Vale Exploration Canada in 2009 as the Chief Geologist for Nickel Laterites and has since been active as an independent consultant.
About Brazilian Nickel
Brazilian Nickel is a privately held UK company established in 2013 to develop nickel laterite heap leach projects worldwide, beginning with its flagship Piauí Nickel Project in Brazil. The Brazilian Nickel team are highly experienced mining industry professionals with extensive metallurgical experience in South America and worldwide. The team has been developing the low-carbon, environmentally responsible heap leaching of nickel laterites for over 20 years with a view to building a world-class nickel and cobalt producing company.
About Westwin Elements
Westwin Elements is America's only Class 1 nickel refinery, also producing cobalt and manganese byproducts Westwin currently operates a demonstration plant in Oklahoma that produces high-quality nickel products using a vapour metallurgy process known as nickel carbonyl refining. The nickel carbonyl process produces no solid or liquid wastes and leaves no residue in the finished processed material. Finished products include high-purity nickel powder and briquettes.
About Homeland Nickel
Homeland Nickel is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on critical metal resources with nine nickel projects in Oregon, United States, two with historical resources. The Cleopatra Property alone contains a historical resource of approximately 40 Mt of laterite grading 0.9% nickel making it the largest historical undeveloped nickel resource in the continental United States. Homeland Nickel's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SHL". More detailed information can be found on the Company's website at:
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Stephen Balch, President & CEO, Homeland Nickel Inc.
Phone: 905-407-9586
Email: steve@beci.ca
Qualified Person
Stephen J. Balch, P.Geo. (ON), the Company's President and CEO and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument (NI) 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.
Cautionary Statement
This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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