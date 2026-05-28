Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for June 4th

Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for June 4th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the agenda for the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference to be held June 4th.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER HERE

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

Please Schedule 1x1 Meetings: here

"We are looking forward to hosting a diverse roster of companies at our Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference on June 4th," said Greg Young, VP Investor Access at OTC Markets Group. "The event, sponsored by Skyline Corporate Communications Group, will provide an opportunity for issuers to engage a wider investor base through live presentations, one-on-one meetings, and on-demand replays."

June 4th

Presentation

Time (ET) 		Presenting Company
9:00 AM ET First Graphene Limited (OTCQB: FGPHF | ASX: FGR)
9:30 AM ET Corero Network Security plc (OTCQX: DDOSF | LSE: CNS)
10:00 AM ET Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQB: KARX)
10:30 AM ET Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCQX: MHGU, MHGUP)
11:00 AM ET Syntholene Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SYNTF | TSXV: ESAF)
11:30 AM ET IEH Corp. (OTCQX: IEHC)
12:00 PM ET Abingdon Health Plc (OTCQB: ABDXF)
12:30 PM ET Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT)
1:00 PM ET Alternative Ballistics Corporation (OTCQB: ALBC)
1:30 PM ET ReVolve Renewable Power Corp. (OTCQB: REVVF | CSE: REVV)
2:00 PM ET Valeura Energy Inc. (OTCQX: VLERF | TSX: VLE,OTC:VLERF)
2:30 PM ET Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: BYLTF | TSX: BYL)


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
Greg Young 
VP Corporate Services 
OTC Markets Group 
(212) 652-5958 
greg@otcmarkets.com


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