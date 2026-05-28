[Video Enhanced] Streamex Adds Microsoft and PayPal Lead Product Designer to High-Level Talent Roster

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - May 28, 2026 Global Stocks News - Sponsored content disseminated on behalf of Streamex Corp. On May 26, 2026 Streamex (NASDAQ: STEX) announced the appointment of Kori Handy as Vice President of Product and Design.
Streamex is a technology company building a tokenization ecosystem for all real-world assets, beginning with commodities.
"The majority of IT-focused employers worldwide are flat‑out struggling to find the skilled tech talent they need," reports Alpha Apex.
"It is rare that a company at our stage is able to attract this many experienced, successful people," Streamex CEO Henry McPhie confirmed to Guy Bennett, the CEO of Global Stocks News (GSN). "I've received calls from other tech CEOs asking how we did it. Our elite team understand the technology, and see the growth opportunity. Kori Handy has scaled multiple companies by making products more intuitive. He will be a key player for Streamex as we expand our product line."
The hiring of Mr. Handy follows the recruitment of CFO Christine Plummer, former Global Controller at Coinbase; Director Anthony Marciano, a Clinical Professor of Finance at the Leonard N. Stern School of Business; Director Shawn Matthews, the Founder and CIO of Hondius Capital and former CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald; CIO Mitchell Williams, who managed multi-billion dollar global and domestic equity portfolios and Director Kevin Gopaul, who helped architect and scale BMO's $100 billion ETF franchise.
"Kori understands how to take highly complex financial infrastructure and turn it into experiences that feel simple, premium, and deeply intuitive," stated McPhie in the May 26 press release. "As we scale GLDY and introduce the next generation of tokenized financial products, Kori will play a major role in shaping how the world experiences modern digital assets."
Mr. Handy most recently served as Product Design Leader at Groundfloor, the award-winning real estate investing platform with more than $2.5B in Assets Under Management (AUM) and over 280,000 investors. He led a full redesign across web and mobile platforms.
"I've always believed the future belongs to companies that can take powerful technology and make it feel simple, emotional, and accessible to everyday people," stated Handy. "We're not just designing another fintech product, we're designing the future experience of owning and interacting with real-world assets on-chain."
On May 26, 2026 Streamex CEO Henry McPhie appeared on a YouTube episode of "When Shift Happens" (WSH) hosted by Swiss journalist Kevin Follonier, who has created "an unfiltered space for the deepest conversations with Web3 pioneers".
Web3 empowers users to control their data, digital assets, and online identities.
"For those belonging to the Boomer or GenX generations, the Web3 learning curve can seem insurmountable," states Medium.com. Follonier's interviews help flatten that curve by challenging tech CEO's to "Explain it to my mom."
Follonier: You're the co-founder and CEO of Streamex. What is Streamex? Explain it to my mom.
McPhie: We are a public company. We issue tokenized commodities. That is taking the physical asset, whether that's gold or silver, and then creating a digital representation of it, the same way that a stock represents ownership in a company. You can trade it, you can sell it, you can do whatever you want with it, because you own it."
Follonier: Explain to my mom why we need tokenized commodities.
McPhie: If you wanted to go buy gold, it would cost you money to store it. If you buy our product, which is GLDY, you can get the same exposure to gold, and you get a 3.5% annual yield for holding it. For any commodity, tokenization gives you the ability to own real-world assets, while getting a yield on top of it.
Follonier: Explain to my mom why it is not possible to earn yield on a non-tokenized asset?
McPhie: "If you own physical gold, it just sits there. Warren Buffett's pet rock theory. We've partnered with a group called Monetary Metals, which is a gold leasing company. Our largest lease client is a $4.5 billion publicly traded jewelry company that has 6,000 stores worldwide. They need gold to be able to create the jewelry. Whether it's a watch, a bracelet or a chain. They lease the gold from us, and they pay us to be able to use it."
On May 21, 2026 Streamex hosted its Q1 2026 Earnings and Corporate Update, which included the following highlights:
Equity Trust - access to $72B+ and 359,000 U.S. tax-advantaged retirement accounts. An upcoming integration with Equity Trust Company opens GLDY to a distribution channel that previously had no pathway to tokenized commodity products, unlocking a significant addressable market of U.S. retirement capital.
Orca - 24/7 decentralized secondary market for tokenized securities. Streamex and Orca have entered into a development partnership agreement to build a compliant, permissioned secondary trading venue for tokenized securities, starting with GLDY. Holders will have the ability to trade their position at any time on decentralized infrastructure, with compliance enforced automatically at the wallet level.
Wintermute - instant T+0 liquidity. A collaboration with Wintermute, one of the world's leading institutional liquidity providers, enables GLDY investors to mint and redeem their positions instantly, 24/7, reducing settlement from T+2 to T+0 and removing a key friction point for prospective investors.
GLDY is live, earning yield, and proven. GLDY closed Q1 with approximately $14 million in AUM (3,096 oz), paid its first dividends of 10.48 oz of gold to holders, and NAV continues to track the gold price exactly as designed. The infrastructure is auditable, operational, and now the foundation for every product that follows.
$45.85M cash position, zero debt, and a clean capital structure. Q1 capital actions, a $40.25M equity raise and full retirement of all convertible debentures, leave Streamex fully deleveraged with management expecting significantly more than 12 months of runway at current burn rates. The Company is executing its roadmap from a position of financial strength.
"This was the quarter Streamex went from preparation to proof," stated Morgan Lekstrom, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman of Streamex in the May 21 update. "We launched our first product, paid our first dividends to GLDY holders, retired all of our convertible debt, and strategically built an institutional partnership ecosystem that we believe uniquely positions the Company for substantial, scalable growth."
Disclaimer: Streamex paid GSN C$1,750 for the research, creation and dissemination of this content.
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