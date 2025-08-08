Fundamental Global Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including reinsurance, asset management, merchant banking, and managed services. The Company's segments include reinsurance, merchant banking, and managed services. The reinsurance segment consists of the operations of its Cayman Islands-based reinsurance subsidiary, FG Reinsurance Ltd (FGRe). The merchant banking segment includes its holdings made outside of reinsurance operations. Its merchant banking services include various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed special purpose acquisition companies (its SPAC platform). In addition, its merchant banking division has facilitated the launch of several new companies, including FG Communities, Inc., a self-managed real estate company. Its managed services segment includes Strong Technical Services, Inc., which provides comprehensive managed service offerings to cinema operators and entertainment venues nationwide.