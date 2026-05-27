Binding JV to build European graphite processing hub

Binding JV to build European graphite processing hub

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Binding JV to build European graphite processing hub

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International Graphite (ASX:IG6)

International Graphite

Building a secure, high-value graphite supply from Australia to the world Keep Reading...
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Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Alkeemia Purification Delivers Top Results

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International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Alkeemia purification delivers top resultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
IG6 - Alkeenia Europe JV announced

IG6 - Alkeenia Europe JV announced

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced IG6 - Alkeenia Europe JV announcedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Québec on map.

Metals Australia Fast Tracks US$2 Billion Québec Graphite Refinery

Metals Australia (ASX:MLS) announced it is bypassing intermediate engineering studies to fast track a high-purity graphite refinery in Québec into the final feasibility study stage. In a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) released on Tuesday (April 28), the company details plans to process... Keep Reading...
AAM Pilot Plant Update

AAM Pilot Plant Update

GreenRoc Strategic Materials Plc (AIM: GROC), a company focused on the development of critical mineral projects in Greenland, is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the construction, commissioning, and initial operational testing of the graphite anode mill circuit at the... Keep Reading...
International Graphite Managing Director Andrew Worland.

International Graphite Eyes European Supply Gap with Alkeemia JV

Speaking to the Investing News Network, International Graphite (ASX:IG6,OTCPL:IGRPF) Managing Director Andrew Worland said nearly all graphite consumed in Europe is currently sourced from China.“That’s where the opportunity is,” he said, noting strong interest from European customers seeking to... Keep Reading...
A red pin is placed over Québec on a colorful map showing Montreal and surrounding areas; text reads: Québec.

Nouveau Monde Secures Offtake Deal to Anchor Matawinie Output

Nouveau Monde Graphite (TSX:NOU) has secured a federal offtake framework that anchors a significant portion of output from its planned Matawinie mine, strengthening the project’s trajectory toward a final investment decision.The company said Thursday (March 26) it signed an updated binding term... Keep Reading...
GreenRoc Strategic Materials

Technology MoU Signed with International AAM Producer Drawdown of EUR 1,050k of EIFO Loan Funds

GreenRoc Strategic Materials Plc (AIM: GROC), a company focused on the development of critical mineral projects in Greenland, is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding ("MoU") with a leading producer and supplier of active anode material ("AAM") to major... Keep Reading...
E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR)

E-Power Resources Arranges $350,000 Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) (FSE: 8RO) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it intends to complete a private placement of units for total gross proceeds of up to $350,000 (the "Private Placement").Securities to be issued pursuant to the Private Placement shall consist of an amount of... Keep Reading...

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International Graphite
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