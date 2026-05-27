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May 26, 2026
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Binding JV to build European graphite processing hub
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INN Article Notification
01 October 2025
International Graphite
1h
Reinstatement to Quotation
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Reinstatement to QuotationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
21 May
Trading Halt
30 April
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
12 April
Alkeemia Purification Delivers Top Results
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Alkeemia purification delivers top resultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
25 March
IG6 - Alkeenia Europe JV announced
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced IG6 - Alkeenia Europe JV announcedDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
01 May
Metals Australia Fast Tracks US$2 Billion Québec Graphite Refinery
Metals Australia (ASX:MLS) announced it is bypassing intermediate engineering studies to fast track a high-purity graphite refinery in Québec into the final feasibility study stage. In a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) released on Tuesday (April 28), the company details plans to process... Keep Reading...
29 April
AAM Pilot Plant Update
GreenRoc Strategic Materials Plc (AIM: GROC), a company focused on the development of critical mineral projects in Greenland, is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the construction, commissioning, and initial operational testing of the graphite anode mill circuit at the... Keep Reading...
01 April
International Graphite Eyes European Supply Gap with Alkeemia JV
Speaking to the Investing News Network, International Graphite (ASX:IG6,OTCPL:IGRPF) Managing Director Andrew Worland said nearly all graphite consumed in Europe is currently sourced from China.“That’s where the opportunity is,” he said, noting strong interest from European customers seeking to... Keep Reading...
30 March
Nouveau Monde Secures Offtake Deal to Anchor Matawinie Output
Nouveau Monde Graphite (TSX:NOU) has secured a federal offtake framework that anchors a significant portion of output from its planned Matawinie mine, strengthening the project’s trajectory toward a final investment decision.The company said Thursday (March 26) it signed an updated binding term... Keep Reading...
27 March
Technology MoU Signed with International AAM Producer Drawdown of EUR 1,050k of EIFO Loan Funds
GreenRoc Strategic Materials Plc (AIM: GROC), a company focused on the development of critical mineral projects in Greenland, is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding ("MoU") with a leading producer and supplier of active anode material ("AAM") to major... Keep Reading...
23 March
E-Power Resources Arranges $350,000 Private Placement
E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) (FSE: 8RO) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it intends to complete a private placement of units for total gross proceeds of up to $350,000 (the "Private Placement").Securities to be issued pursuant to the Private Placement shall consist of an amount of... Keep Reading...
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