Market One: Sun Summit Minerals Launches Record Drill Program in BC's Toodoggone Gold District

Market One: Sun Summit Minerals Launches Record Drill Program in BC's Toodoggone Gold District

Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

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Sun Summit Minerals Corp.: Fully Funded and Drill-Ready as Toodoggone Gold District Draws Major Investment

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) (the "Company" or "Sun Summit") discussed its 2026 exploration program at the JD Project in BC's Toodoggone District, including the launch of a fully funded 10,000-metre drill program targeting the Creek to Finn corridor and the company's plan to deliver an initial maiden mineral resource estimate in Q1 2027.

The article examines Sun Summit's resource definition strategy at the JD Project, against the backdrop of rising capital investment and gold prices driving renewed activity across BC's Toodoggone District.

To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/05/26/sun-summit-drills-bigger-in-2026-fully-funded-toward-maiden-gold-resource/

About Sun Summit Minerals Corp.

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery, expansion, and advancement of district-scale gold and copper assets in British Columbia. The Company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship JD Project, alongside the Theory Project, and Orbit Project in the prolific Toodoggone region of north-central BC, and the Buck Project in central B.C.

To learn more about Sun Summit, visit its website. For the latest updates, follow Sun Summit online: Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Contact: Matthew Benedetto mbenedetto@simonecapital.ca or +1 (416)-817-1226

About Market One

Market One is a Canadian marketing agency for public companies, delivering best-in-class content creation and distribution. The firm helps position companies for meaningful engagement through a suite of products across video, editorial, and social media. Clients benefit from increased visibility and strengthened awareness through Market One's content and relationships with industry-leading media outlets.

To learn more about Market One, visit its website.

Contact: Kathleen Estanislao kathleen@marketone.ca or +1 (604)-787-2054

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298893

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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Advancing district-scale gold and copper projects in British Columbia.

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