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Edited by Georgia Williams
May. 11, 2026 03:00PM PST
Vancouver is set to become the epicenter of global tech discourse from May 11–14, as 20,000 attendees converge for Web Summit 2026.
hpbfotos / Adobe Stock
For the Investing News Network audience, this year’s event will be a critical temperature check on the state of venture capital, the maturation of AI and the shifting landscape of fintech.
With a clear mandate to move beyond the hype, this year’s programming is heavily weighted toward the practical realities of scaling innovation.
Investors should pay close attention to the intersection of AI and real-world deployment, with key panels addressing the "AI ROI Reckoning" and the fundamental engineering shifts needed to build systems that function outside the lab.
The event also promises a rigorous look at the "state of venture" in a challenging economic climate. With sessions covering the future of VC liquidity, the potential of secondary markets and the return of deep tech as a primary investment focus, the summit is poised to answer the question: Is the traditional venture model currently broken, or simply evolving?
Key investment themes to watch
Our coverage will specifically track three primary pillars across the four-day event:
- AI Beyond the Noise: Evaluating the transition from "survival of the fittest" to sustainable, purpose-built AI infrastructure and the geopolitical implications of the global chip wars.
- Fintech 3.0: Examining how AI-driven financial intelligence is disrupting traditional payment models, hidden fee structures and the fundamental relationship between merchants and consumers.
- The Liquidity Question: Utilizing data-driven insights from market experts, such as PitchBook’s senior analysts, to determine if 2026 will finally deliver the long-awaited wave of mega-cap IPOs and unlock capital for the private market.
Connecting with market leaders
Throughout the summit, the Investing News Network will be on the ground, engaging with the architects of these trends. We have prioritized interviews with top-tier venture partners and founders, including leaders from Felicis Ventures, Fusion Fund and Uncork Capital, to extract actionable insights on where smart money is landing this year.
Whether you are looking to understand the mechanics of the venture stack or seeking clarity on the next wave of commercialized technology, our forthcoming series will provide the essential takeaway points to help you navigate the noise.
Stay tuned for our deep dives, interviews and exclusive content.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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mseatter@investingnews.com
The Conversation (0)
Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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