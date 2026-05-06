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May. 06, 2026 01:05PM PST
Strategy leader Michael Saylor said it's possible the company will sell a portion of its stash of 818,334 BTC.
Alvaro / Adobe Stock
Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (May 6) as of 8:00 p.m. UTC.
Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.
Bitcoin (BTC) was priced at US$81,471 after passing US$82,000 earlier in the day.
Bitcoin price performance, May 6, 2026.
Chart via TradingView.
Ether (ETH) was priced at US$2,348.18, down by 1 percent over the last 24 hours.
Altcoin price update
- XRP (XRP) was priced at US$1.43, up by 1.1 percent over 24 hours.
- Solana (SOL) was trading at US$89.19, trading 3.1 percent higher over the past 24 hours.
Today's crypto news to know
Coinbase slashes 14 percent of workforce
Major cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (Global NASDAQ:COIN) is laying off roughly 14 percent of its workforce, impacting about 700 employees as the firm restructures to navigate sluggish market conditions.
CEO Brian Armstrong detailed the harsh cuts in a company-wide email that was later shared on X, citing the convergence of a cyclical crypto downturn and massive leaps in artificial intelligence (AI).
Armstrong noted that AI tools have dramatically accelerated development, allowing engineers to ship code in days instead of weeks and enabling non-technical staff to push production-ready features.
To capitalize on these extreme efficiencies, the company is fundamentally flattening its corporate hierarchy to a maximum of five layers below the executive suite. The new structure effectively eliminates "pure managers," requiring all leaders to actively contribute as hands-on player-coaches alongside their teams.
Furthermore, the exchange is experimenting with hyper-concentrated "AI-native pods," floating the idea of single-person teams where one employee acts as an engineer, designer and product manager all at once.
Laid-off workers in the US are receiving a comprehensive severance package that includes 16 weeks of base pay, equity vesting and continuous healthcare coverage.
Coinbase isn't the only crypto heavyweight citing AI as a catalyst for downsizing. Industry rivals like Crypto.com and Gemini have also recently reduced their headcounts by 12 and 30 percent, respectively.
Centrifuge named as Coinbase's tokenization partner
Coinbase has named Centrifuge its preferred tokenization partner on Base, effectively making it the core infrastructure for bringing tokenized funds, credit products and other real‑world assets onto Coinbase’s L2.
The two had previously collaborated on a compliant, on‑chain S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) fund. The new deal is meant to scale that model out to a broader menu of tokenized products.
“Centrifuge’s tokenization service enables institutions, such as asset managers, credit originators, fintechs, and DeFi protocols, to launch vaults without building infrastructure from scratch. The Centrifuge stack covers tokenization, asset management, and onchain composability, abstracting complexity while maintaining institutional standards,” the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday (May 5).
Strategy abandons "diamond hands" policy
Corporate Bitcoin whale Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) has walked back its famous "never sell" philosophy.
During a brutal first quarter earnings call on Tuesday, leadership announced that the software firm will begin actively managing its cryptocurrency reserves to maximize its Bitcoin-per-share metric.
This reversal comes on the heels of a US$12.54 billion net loss for the quarter, largely fueled by a $US14.46 billion unrealized hit on its massive digital asset portfolio. Strategy currently holds a staggering 818,334 BTC — amounting to about 4 percent of the global supply — but that aggressive hoarding strategy has generated around US$1.5 billion in annual liabilities from debt interest and preferred stock dividends.
To service those massive financial commitments, CEO Phong Le and Executive Chair Michael Saylor confirmed that selling portions of Strategy's stash is now a highly viable option.
Saylor likened the new approach to a real estate development firm, where the company leverages credit to acquire prime assets, allows them to appreciate and then selectively sells them off to fund operations.
The executive explicitly noted that the company will likely sell some coins soon just to "inoculate the market" and prove that the firm's capital structure remains agile.
Ripple distributes North Korean hacker intel to strengthen industry defenses
Blockchain payments firm Ripple is teaming up with the nonprofit Crypto ISAC to distribute vital internal threat intelligence regarding North Korean cyberattacks across the digital asset industry.
The shared data provides enriched profiles of suspected IT workers attempting to infiltrate crypto companies, along with specific wallet addresses and active indicators of compromise.
Security experts are raising alarms as state-sponsored operatives from the Lazarus Group abandon quick technical exploits in favor of incredibly patient, months-long social engineering campaigns.
This shift in tactics has been devastatingly effective, with blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs attributing 76 percent of all crypto theft in 2026 directly to a handful of North Korean operations like the recent Drift and KelpDAO exploits.
However, these aggressive defense mechanisms are currently sparking intense legal friction within the decentralized finance community. Lending protocol Aave filed a federal court memorandum demanding the release of US$71 million caught in that Arbitrum freeze, arguing the funds rightfully belong to its users rather than the hackers.
ZEC price jumps after Multicoin tweet
ZEC, the native privacy token for ZCash, has seen big moves over the last 24 hours. It was up by over 20 percent at the time of this writing, having retraced from an earlier 30 percent peak.
The price pump occurred after Multicoin Capital posted on X that it has been building a large ZEC position since around February. It sees ZEC as insurance against governments coming after visible wealth.
Zcash is a token that allows users to choose whether to make their transactions fully private instead of visible on-chain. By Multicoin’s framing, Zcash is the purest public market asset that combines privacy, censorship resistance and seizure resistance at once.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.
Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Full Bio
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.