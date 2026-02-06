Energy Resources

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd (ERA) is engaged in mining, processing, and sale of uranium oxide. It operates the Ranger uranium mine. The Ranger mine's operational infrastructure lies within the 79-square kilometer Ranger Project Area, which is located eight kilometers east of Jabiru and 260 kilometers east of Darwin, in the Northern Territory of Australia.
