Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Nickel-Copper Claims at Turtle Pond, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired four additional claims in the Turtle Pond Area, Northwestern Ontario, approximately 40 km south of Dryden, Ontario. The total property size now consists of 165 staked units covering 3,454 ha. The claims are owned 100% by Tartisan Nickel Corps. wholly owned subsidiary Canadian Arrow Mines Limited.

The claims are located approximately 70 kms east of the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel Deposit. The property is situated in an area of excellent infrastructure and consists of 165 claim units and hosts the historical Glatz, Double E and Night Danger nickel-copper showings.

Previous exploration efforts identified nickel-copper sulphide mineralization in twelve trenches along a 700 metre trend at the Glatz nickel copper showing. The zone, discovered in 1965 by local prospector A. Glatz, is up to 40 metres wide and is open along strike and at depth. Historical grab samples were reported to contain up to 1.95% Ni. In 2007, Canadian Arrow Mines Limited. conducted a surface grab sampling program which produced the following results: 1.28% Ni, 0.26% Cu re Glatz Trench 3; 0.99% Ni, 0.18% Cu re Glatz Trench 3; 0.39% Ni, 4.06% Cu re Trench 4. The mineralization varies from disseminated sulphides to narrow semi-massive sulphide bands. Six short drill holes were completed at that time with hole GZ-09-02 encountering 0.34% Ni, 0.16% Cu and 0.02% Co over 5.9 m from 45.0-50.9 m.

A nickel-copper-PGE discovery on the Double E airborne VTEM anomaly was identified in 2008. The drilling intersected two separate upper and lower mineralized zones in 2 drill holes. Hole EE-09-02 intersected 4.2 metres of 0.81% Ni, 0.52% Cu, 0.20gpt Pt, 0.16gpt P and 0.20gpt Au at a depth of 25.5 metres. This included 2 metres of 1.35% Ni, 0.81% Cu, 0.36gpt Pt, 0.27gpt Pd and 0.31gpt Au. A second zone was intersected at a depth of 135.1 metres containing 8.2m of 0.55% Ni and 0.38% Cu. Hole EE-l0-04 intersected 1.9 metres of 0.51% Ni, 0.24% Cu at a depth of 21.4 metres and a second narrow intersection of 1.9 metres of 0.52% Ni, 0.28% Cu at a depth of 28 metres.

Exploration diamond drilling work completed in 2009 and 2010 on the Night Danger nickel-copper intercepts and reported a nine-metre-wide section of stringers and blebs of sulphide which assayed 0.57% Ni and 0.45% Cu at a drill depth of 79m in hole ND-09-1. Two sections within this interval assayed greater than 1% nickel. Drill hole ND-10-1 intersected 4.53% Ni over 0.7m at a drill depth of 57.5m (Source; MNDM assessment files and Canadian Arrow Mines Limited news release dated June 1, 2010, SEDAR).

From November 28th to December 21st, 2024, a TDEM Geophysical survey was performed on the Turtle Pond Lake Property and was undertaken by Expert Geophysics Limited. Tartisan Nickel Corp. requested this survey for the purpose of determining drill targets and potential future exploration work on The Property.

Mark Appleby, President and CEO of Tartisan stated, "The Glatz, Double E and Night Danger nickel-copper showings display similar nickel and copper tenors as what we find near surface at our Kenbridge Nickel Deposit. Acquisition of these additional claims not only shows but also complement the company's larger objective of developing the Kenbridge Project into a much larger area play. The Company will be formulating an exploration program consisting of surface sampling and potentially diamond drilling in 2026-27."

Figure 1: Location and Regional Geology of the Turtle Pond Project and Kenbridge Ni-Cu Deposit

Figure 2: Turtle Pond: Night Danger, Glatz, Double E property outline and Historical Mineral Showings.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Dean MacEachern, P. Geo., an Independent Consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian-based critical minerals exploration and development company which owns, the Kenbridge Nickel Project near Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario, the Sill Lake Silver Project near Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Night Danger, Glatz Turtle Pond Project near Dryden, Ontario.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 152,215,641 shares issued and outstanding (156,287,356 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Tartisan Nickel Corp.
