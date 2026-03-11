Angkor Resources Reports Copper Mineralization Over 286 Metres At Thmei North Prospect, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)
GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - March 11, 2026): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") reports results from diamond drill hole AB25-009 completed at the Thmei North copper target on the Andong Bor mineral exploration license in Cambodia. The drill hole returned copper mineralization over the entire 286.2 metres sampled, with grades increasing significantly at depth.
Diamond drill hole AB25-009 was completed on July 18, 2025, to a depth of 312.2 metres. The hole was drilled near vertical and sampled continuously over 286.2 metres, returning an overall average of 1,309 parts per million (ppm) copper (0.13% Cu).
Notably, copper grades increased with depth. The bottom 67.3 metres of the hole averaged 2,181 ppm copper (0.22% Cu), including a 52.6-metre interval grading 2,493 ppm copper (0.25% Cu). The hole ended in mineralization, suggesting the copper-bearing system continues at depth.
The upper portion of the hole cored a medium-grained diorite — a dense, granite-like rock — to a depth of 244.9 metres. Throughout this section, the drill core contained small quartz veins carrying iron and copper minerals. At 244.9 metres, the hole crossed into hornfels, which are older sedimentary rocks that have been hardened by heat from the nearby diorite intrusion. Within the hornfels, the number of mineral-bearing veins increased significantly, and copper content rose accordingly.
Dennis Ouellette, VP Exploration, commented, "What is encouraging about this hole is the increase in copper grade as we moved deeper into the hornfels. The contact between the diorite and the hornfels is very steep, meaning the diorite intruded along near-vertical structures. The mineralized quartz veins follow these same structures, and the hornfels hosts more veins and higher copper grades. Importantly, we also see copper mineralization within the diorite itself — both in veins and as fine grains scattered through the rock — which tells us there is good potential for copper in both rock types."
Ouellette added, "These results reinforce our view that the strongest mineralization is concentrated near or within the wall rock — the hornfels surrounding the diorite intrusions. However, with so little drilling completed on this target, we are still in the early stages of understanding the full picture. This deposit is a bit of a hybrid — what geologists call a porphyry copper-related skarn — where small bodies of diorite and feldspar porphyry dikes have intruded into highly receptive siltstone and volcaniclastic rocks. We need to drill more holes to find the areas of most consistent mineralization. That said, the hornfels shows potassic alteration, which is a strong indicator that we are in the right area — and 52.6 metres of 0.25% copper is a very good start."
Ouellette also noted that early potassic alteration has been overprinted by later chlorite-sericite and phyllic alteration — an alteration sequence typical of copper porphyry systems, which is the style of deposit the Company is exploring for at Thmei North.
A second drill hole, AB25-010, was started on July 20, 2025, but was halted due to the Cambodia-Thailand border conflict in the northwest region. Safety of staff and personnel remains the Company's top priority, and activities on the Andong Bor license are on hold until conditions allow safe resumption.
ABOUT THE THMEI NORTH COPPER TARGET:
Thmei North is located on relatively flat farmland and is defined by an approximately one-square-kilometre copper soil anomaly. An earlier target, Thmei South, is located roughly three kilometres to the south and was the site of a historical diamond drill hole (ABDDH16-006) completed in 2016. That hole cored diorite for the upper 135 metres, with the remaining 127 metres described as hornfels containing a stockwork of veins with copper and other sulphide minerals. The lower portion of this historical hole was never sampled.
The Company will assist year-five students at the Cambodian Institute of Technology in a study of ABDDH16-006, providing additional data on the copper potential of the Thmei area and advancing the degrees of Cambodia's future geologists.
QUALIFIED PERSON:
Dennis Ouellette, B.Sc., P.Geo., is a member of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA #104257) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). He is the Company's VP Exploration on site and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this document.
ABOUT Angkor Resources CORPORATION:
Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across Cambodia. The company's Cambodian mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. holds two mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia with multiple prospects in copper and gold. Both licenses are in their first two-year renewal term.
Angkor's Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometres in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII. The company then removed all parks and protected areas and added 220 square kilometres, making the license area just over 4095 square kilometres. EnerCam is actively advancing oil and gas exploration activities onshore to meet its mission to prove Cambodia as an oil and gas producing Nation. The Company completed seismic in 2025, and has identified multiple drill targets with multiple target zones. As it now works to complete an Environmental Impact Assessment on the drilling target areas, the Company plans to follow with drilling Cambodia's first onshore oil & gas exploratory wells.
CONTACT: Delayne Weeks - CEO
Email:- info@angkorresources.com Website: angkorresources.com
Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722
Please follow @AngkorResources on , , , Instagram and .
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
_____________________________________
This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of new leadership expertise, and the Company's plans to develop its resources and create shareholder value.
In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will successfully advance the development of its resources and that such efforts will result in creating shareholder value. These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the Company will not advance the development of its resources and that the Company will not create shareholder value.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.