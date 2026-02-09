Rio Tinto and Glencore Walk Away From Megamerger, but Mining M&A Marches On
The collapse of the megamerger may have closed one chapter, but the steady drumbeat of deals elsewhere suggests the sector’s reshaping is far from over.
The collapse of merger talks between Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) and Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTCPL:GLCNF) has ended what would have been the mining industry’s largest-ever deal.
The two companies confirmed last week that discussions over a potential US$260 billion combination had been abandoned after failing to agree on terms that would deliver value for shareholders.
The deal, revived late last year, would have created the world’s largest diversified miner with dominant positions in copper, iron ore, lithium, and cobalt.
Rio Tinto said it was no longer considering a merger or other business combination with Glencore after determining it could not reach an agreement that met its shareholder objectives.
Glencore, for its part, said the proposed terms significantly undervalued its contribution to a combined group, particularly its copper portfolio and growth pipeline.
Shares in Glencore fell sharply following the announcement, briefly dropping more than 10 percent in London trading, while Rio Tinto shares also declined.
Under UK takeover rules, Rio is now barred from making another approach for six months unless granted special permission.
The breakdown marks at least the third failed attempt to combine the two mining giants over the past two decades. Talks were previously explored in 2008 and again in 2014, with another round briefly surfacing in 2024.
This latest effort gained momentum amid a broader wave of consolidation driven by long-term expectations of copper shortages tied to electrification, artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, and energy transition spending.
A combined Rio–Glencore would have reshaped the global mining landscape, pairing Rio’s operational scale and project development expertise with Glencore’s trading arm and exposure to copper and cobalt.
Despite the failed megamerger, dealmaking across the mining sector has continued at pace in early 2026, reflecting sustained pressure on producers to replenish reserves and secure long-life assets.
In January, Zijin Gold International (HKEX:2259,OTCPL:ZJNGF) agreed to acquire Allied Gold (TSX:AAUC,NYSE:AAUC) in an all-cash transaction valued at roughly US$4 billion. The deal gives Zijin expanded exposure to gold assets in Ethiopia, Mali, and Côte d’Ivoire, fitting the Chinese miner’s strategy of international expansion through large-scale, long-life projects.
Elsewhere, Eldorado Gold (TSX:ELD) and Foran Mining (TSX:FOM,OTCQX:FMCXF) agreed to combine in a share-based transaction that will create a larger gold and copper producer with two development projects scheduled to enter production in 2026.
The deal brings together Eldorado’s Skouries project in Greece and Foran’s McIlvenna Bay project in Saskatchewan, with the combined group targeting roughly 900,000 gold-equivalent ounces of production by 2027.
Glencore itself has remained active on the divestment side. In Australia, Austral Resources Australia agreed to acquire the Lady Loretta copper mine from Glencore, marking another step in the Swiss-based miner’s ongoing portfolio optimization.
The transaction includes a royalty structure and allows Glencore to retain some upside exposure while exiting a non-core asset.
Rare earths have also featured prominently in this year’s deal flow. Energy Fuels (TSX:EFR,NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) moved to acquire Australian Strategic Materials (ASX:ASM,OTCPL:ASMMF), a transaction aimed at creating a vertically integrated rare earths producer spanning mining, processing, and alloy production.
The deal includes ASM’s Dubbo project in Australia and its Korean metals plant, which is already in commissioning.
Analysts say the failure of the Rio–Glencore talks does little to dampen the broader consolidation narrative. Copper remains a central focus among producers as long-term supply deficits are widely forecast despite recent price volatility.
Lithium, rare earths, and other critical minerals are also attracting sustained interest as governments and manufacturers seek to secure non-Chinese supply chains.
