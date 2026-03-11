Nine Mile Metals Maintains Wedge Project Purchase Option with Third Anniversary Payments

CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") announces that it has proceeded with its third anniversary payment under its option to Purchase 100% of the Wedge Project, dated February 9, 2023, (the "Option Agreement") with Slam Exploration Ltd. ("Slam").

The company has approved and paid the required Cash Payment of $40,000 and authorized and issued the allotment of 300,000 common shares as part of the Option Agreement. The Option Agreement has one remaining payment anniversary on February 2027 requiring a Cash Payment of $50,000 and issuing 400,000 common shares and then Nine Mile will have completed the 100% Purchase of the Wedge Project from Slam. The common shares are subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian Securities laws expiring four months and one day from the issuance of the shares.

The Wedge VMS Project consists of 35.83 km2 and hosts the Wedge Mine, West Wedge, Tribag Targets within the 8km Wedge VMS Exploration Trend. (See Figure #1 Below)

Figure 1: Priority Targets with Late Time Conductive Axis' along the Wedge VMS Trend

Nine Mile just completed its Fall 2025 Wedge Mine Phase 2 Drill Program and is releasing Certified Drill Results as received. The goal at the Wedge Mine is to demonstrate and prove the Mine has an economic future and the deposit is much larger and higher grade than previously determined. Nine Mile is well on the way to that goal.

Gary Lohman, P.Geo, VP Exploration & Director, stated, "This completes a crucial stage in the completing of the Purchase Agreement with Slam Exploration. Our advancement of the entire project including the Wedge Mine, West Wedge & Tribag High Priority VMS Targets is an example of our technical and financial commitment to this Priority Project for Nine Mile Metals and our shareholders. Assay results reported to date further demonstrate the hidden quality of the Wedge and we look forward to expanding on our recent success at the Wedge and the inaugural Drill Program along trend at the West Wedge and Tribag."

Figure 2: Upcoming 2026 Drill Program Targets at West Wedge and Tribag Zones

Patrick J Cruickshank, MBA, CEO & Director, stated, "The Wedge Mine and clustering targets on Trend, have quickly become, and rightly so, a priority project for us at Nine Mile. The continued success in our Wedge Mine Drill Programs clearly displays the high-grade copper ore remaining in the deposit. In 2024, drilling extended the deposit to the east and our recent drilling shows the deposit has high grade copper mineralization at depth and to the southwest. We are defining the next phase of drilling at the Wedge and the west extension. Once we complete the BHEM surveys and Mike Defrusne, President at Apex Geoscience, leading our Technical Team, integrates these new holes into our live 3D model, we will announce our Phase 3 Drill Program at the Wedge Mine, unlocking the value and test the overall size and scale of this high-grade deposit. We are excited to also launch our 2026 Drill Program at the West Wedge & Tribag sites and test those prospective VMS zones. 2026 will be a very busy exploration year."

Nine Mile Metals also announces that it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with Generation IACP Inc. ("Generation") to provide market making and issuer services in accordance with Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) policies. Under the terms of the Agreement, Generation will trade shares of the Company on the CSE and other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of Nine Mile's common shares. Generation IACP will also provide analytical data services on the stock trading patterns, CDS activity mapping security transfers and all aspects of issuer trading reporting, including shorts monitoring, institutional, retail, anonymous trades and market sentiment analysis.

The Agreement is for an initial term of six months and shall be automatically renewed for successive six-month periods unless terminated by either party with 30 days prior written notice. Pursuant to the Agreement, Generation will receive a monthly fee of $8,500 Cdn, plus applicable taxes during the initial term. Thereafter, the monthly fee will automatically increase annually by 3% on each anniversary of the Agreement. No stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement.

Generation is arm's length to the Company and does not own any securities of Nine Mile as of the date of this release; however, Generation and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

Generation's market making and issuer service activities will be primarily intended to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. Generation will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

"We have seen extremely strong trading volume and interest in Nine Mile Metal's story from strategic, institutional, and retail investors. We traded over 90M shares through December and January 2026 and continue to have strong daily trading. We would like to monitor the trading behaviors, patterns and understand our trading base across all platforms. The relationship with Generation IACP complements our capital markets strategy and supports our focus on accessibility, transparency, and long-term shareholder alignment," commented Jonathan Holmes, Director.

About Generation IACP Inc.

Generation IACP is based in Toronto, Ontario, and is an independently held and registered broker and member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the TSX-V, the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the NEO Exchange.

The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P.Geo., VP Exploration and Director who acts as the Company's Qualified Person, and is not independent of the Company.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration Company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the renowned Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC), located in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS Project, California Lake VMS Project, the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) VMS Project, and the Wedge VMS Project. The Company is focused on Critical Minerals Exploration, positioning itself for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge on Gold.

ON BEHALF OF Nine Mile Metals LTD.

"Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA"
CEO and Director
T: 506-804-6117
E: patrick@ninemilemetals.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) we will announce complete Certified assay results once received from ALS and Glencore. Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

The Canadian Venture Building, 82 Richmond St E., Toronto, Ontario Canada M5C 1P1

