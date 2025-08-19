Silver Miners Deliver Record Q2 Earnings as Price Breaks Out
Gold producers are no longer the only precious metals mining companies commanding market attention.
Top silver miners around the world delivered a slate of strong second quarter earnings reports as a mixture of higher metals prices and production gains boosted results across the sector.
The silver price has broken decisively above the US$35 per ounce level, rising to levels not seen in over a decade. Its run has been fueled by a structural supply deficit and robust industrial demand.
Analysts also note that silver is finally beginning to catch up with gold — the gold-silver ratio has narrowed from April’s peak of 105 to around 94, signaling the white metal's relative strength.
Read on for details on Q2 earnings from major silver producers.
Pan American delivers record net earnings
Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS,NYSE:PAAS) posted record net earnings of US$189.6 million, or US$0.52 per share, for the second quarter, supported by record mine operating earnings of US$273.3 million. Revenue came in at US$811.9 million, while silver output reached 5.1 million ounces and gold production was 178,700 ounces.
The firm's acquisition of MAG Silver (TSX:MAG,NYSEAMERICAN:MAG), which was approved by shareholders in July, is expected to close in the second half of the year. Pan American said MAG's Juanicipio asset should lift its silver production by roughly 35 percent on an annualized basis and meaningfully lower all-in sustaining costs.
The company also confirmed that it remains engaged in consultations with the local Xinka parliament at the Escobal mine in Guatemala under ILO Convention 169 amid pushback regarding the project’s planned restart.
First Majestic reports record revenue
First Majestic Silver (TSX:AG,NYSE:AG) recorded its strongest quarter to date, with silver equivalent production rising 48 percent year-on-year to 7.9 million ounces, including 3.7 million ounces of silver.
The company also posted record quarterly revenue of US$264.2 million, nearly double the US$136.2 million recorded a year earlier. Average realized silver prices rose to US$34.62 per silver equivalent ounce, while payable sales volumes climbed 42 percent. First Majestic ended the quarter with 424,272 ounces of silver in inventory, valued at US$15.3 million (but not recognized in quarterly revenue). The board also declared a dividend of US$0.0048 per share.
Production gains were driven by stronger performance at the San Dimas mine in Mexico, where output rose 9 percent, and contributions from the Los Gatos joint venture, also in Mexico, which added 1.5 million attributable ounces of silver.
Endeavour Silver expands via Kolpa acquisition
Endeavour Silver (TSX:EDR,NYSE:EXK) reported Q2 silver production of 1.48 million ounces and gold output of 7,755 ounces, for total silver equivalent production of 2.5 million ounces, up 13 percent year-on-year.
The silver-focused company's overall revenue rose 46 percent to US$85.3 million for the period, supported by higher realized prices of US$32.95 per ounce of silver and US$3,320 per ounce of gold.
Furthermore, the company completed its acquisition of Minera Kolpa on May 1, funded in part by a US$50 million equity financing. Endeavour also said that it has advanced commissioning at its Mexico-based Terronera project, which is nearing commercial production. Milling rates reached up to 2,000 metric tons per day by late July, with silver recoveries averaging 71 percent and gold recoveries at 67 percent.
Hecla Mining hits records across the board
Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) reported record quarterly revenue of US$304 million, a 16 percent increase from the prior quarter. Net income came in at US$57.6 million, or US$0.09 per share, while adjusted EBITDA reached US$132.5 million. The company said free cashflow also reached record levels.
The US- and Canada-focused firm's silver costs remained low, with cash cost per ounce after by-product credits at negative US$5.46 and all-in sustaining costs at US$5.19.
On the production side, milestones were set at key operations: the Lucky Friday mine (Idaho) established a new milling record of 114,475 metric tons, while Greens Creek (Alaska) delivered positive gold output owing to higher grades.
Silvercorp Metals maintains consistency
Silvercorp Metals (TSX:SVM,NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) produced 1.8 million ounces of silver in its fiscal first quarter of 2026, along with 2,050 ounces of gold, 15.7 million pounds of lead and 5.2 million pounds of zinc.
Output came from its Ying Mining District in China's Henan Province. The firm also posted revenue of US$81.3 million, with income from mine operations standing at US$35.8 million. Silvercorp said that the margins are slightly lower compared to the prior year as higher processing volumes increased costs and royalties in China.
The company said even though higher royalties and processing expenses have offset some benefits of stronger realized prices, it remains profitable and cashflow positive.
Fresnillo reports lower silver output
Fresnillo (LSE:FRES,OTC Pink:FNLPF), one of Mexico’s largest gold and silver producers, reported revenues of US$1.94 billion for the first half of 2025, up 30 percent from the same period in 2024.
The company reported that attributable silver production was 24.9 million ounces in the first half, down 11.7 percent from the year prior due to the closure of San Julián DOB and lower grades at Ciénega and Juanicipio. By contrast, attributable gold production rose 15.9 percent to 313,800 ounces, supported by higher ore grades at Herradura.
Fresnillo also confirmed that parent company Industrias Peñoles agreed to buy back the longstanding Silverstream contract for US$40 million. Since 2007, Peñoles has paid Fresnillo US$882 million for approximately 52 million ounces of silver delivered from the Sabinas mine under the arrangement.
MAG Silver navigates takeover, advances exploration
MAG Silver entered Q2 under the spotlight as its pending acquisition by Pan American Silver moved forward.
The transaction, approved by MAG shareholders in July, offers shareholders the option of receiving either cash or Pan American shares, with closing expected in the second half of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals in Mexico.
Operationally, exploration remained active across the company’s portfolio.
At Juanicipio in Mexico, MAG drilled nearly 9,500 meters underground, with results pending, while surface work added over 6,000 meters targeting the Cañada Honda and Magdalena structures.
In the US, geophysical surveys advanced at the Deer Trail project in Utah, and drilling commenced at Ontario’s Larder project, where over 5,200 meters were completed at the Italian zone.
Avino delivers revenue growth, index inclusion
Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSX:ASM,NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) posted strong second quarter financials, with revenues rising 47 percent year-on-year to US$21.8 million.
Net income more than doubled to US$2.9 million, while mine operating income surged 118 percent to US$10.2 million, supported by economies of scale and record mill throughput.
Production from the company's portfolio of Mexican projects reached 645,602 silver equivalent ounces, a 5 percent increase despite lower feed grades, as throughput gains offset grade variability.
Beyond operations, Avino secured inclusions in both the S&P/TSX Global Mining Index (INDEXTSI:TXGM) and the Solactive Global Silver Miners Index during the quarter.
Coeur achieves record quarter on silver and gold strength
Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) reported record Q2 results with revenues of US$481 million and net income from continuing operations of US$71 million, marking its fifth consecutive profitable quarter. Adjusted EBITDA rose 64 percent from the prior quarter to US$244 million, while free cashflow soared eightfold to US$146 million.
The company produced 4.7 million ounces of silver and 108,487 ounces of gold, up 79 and 38 percent year-on-year, respectively, with strong contributions from all five operations. Meanwhile, crushed ore rates and production volumes climbed sharply from the company’s expanded Rochester mine in Nevada. Coeur reaffirmed its full-year guidance of 380,000 to 440,000 ounces of gold and 16.7 million to 20.3 million ounces of silver.
Silver price outlook
Silver’s breakout above US$35 has injected new momentum into the precious metals complex, and has put silver back into focus after more than a decade of underperformance relative to gold.
Traders are already eyeing the psychologically important US$40 level and ultimately the 2011 peak near US$50, with market strategists noting that previous moves through the mid-US$30s have often triggered rapid runs higher.
The renewed excitement comes as the gold price sits at a historically high level, providing a strong comparative benchmark that has many investors looking to silver as a value trade.
Behind the price action, silver’s fundamentals remain compelling. Industrial demand tied to green energy applications, paired with persistent multi-year supply deficits, continues to erode aboveground stocks.
Whether or not silver makes a sustained run in the near term, the alignment of macroeconomic factors and strong tailwinds proves that silver’s resurgence in 2025 is being built on more than just speculation.
