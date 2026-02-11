Tartisan Nickel Corp.





Investor Insight Tartisan Nickel offers investors exposure to a high-grade, advanced-stage nickel sulfide project with existing infrastructure and clear near-term catalysts, alongside a past-producing silver asset providing significant upside and growth potential.

Overview Tartisan Nickel (CSE:TN,OTCQX:TTSRF,FSE:8TA) is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing high-quality critical mineral assets in Ontario. The company’s primary asset, the Kenbridge nickel project in Northwestern Ontario, is an advanced-stage nickel sulfide deposit hosting nickel, copper and cobalt. Management’s strategy for Kenbridge is straightforward and execution-focused: increase the size and confidence of the Kenbridge resource through drilling, extend mine life, and continue de-risking the project.

The Kenbridge project has undergone extensive historical work, including more than 100,000 meters of drilling. At the same time, Tartisan controls the Sill Lake silver project, a past-producing silver-lead property near Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. With strong commodity fundamentals across nickel, copper and silver, management views Tartisan as a company with “more than one leg under the table,” offering investors exposure to multiple value drivers within a single platform.

Company Highlights Flagship Kenbridge Nickel Project is an advanced-stage , high-grade nickel-copper-cobalt sulfide deposit with a completed PEA, existing underground infrastructure, and significant upside through resource expansion

, high-grade nickel-copper-cobalt sulfide deposit with a completed PEA, existing underground infrastructure, and significant upside through resource expansion Clear focus on drilling-driven value creation , with active programs designed to upgrade inferred resources, expand the deposit at depth, and extend mine life into the mid-teens

, with active programs designed to upgrade inferred resources, expand the deposit at depth, and extend mine life into the mid-teens Low-capex development profile relative to many peer nickel projects, supported by a historic shaft, road access, and established infrastructure

relative to many peer nickel projects, supported by a historic shaft, road access, and established infrastructure Sill Lake Silver Project provides additional, underappreciated value , offering exposure to silver through a brownfields, past-producing asset with a defined historic resource

, offering exposure to silver through a brownfields, past-producing asset with a defined historic resource Experienced leadership team with deep capital markets and mine development experience, focused on disciplined capital allocation and unlocking value from opportunity-acquired assets

Key Projects Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project The Kenbridge project is Tartisan’s flagship asset and the company’s primary focus. It is a high-grade, Class 1 nickel sulfide deposit located in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with established infrastructure and access. Kenbridge benefits from extensive historical work, including more than 100,000 metres of drilling and a three-compartment shaft extending to a depth of approximately 622 metres, placing the project closer to development than many earlier-stage peers.

A preliminary economic assessment (PEA) completed in 2022 outlined a potentially economic underground mining operation, supported by relatively modest initial capital requirements compared to large, low-grade nickel projects. Current drilling is aimed at upgrading inferred resources to measured and indicated categories, and expanding the deposit both along strike and at depth, where historical data indicate improving grades. The company’s near-term objective is to meaningfully extend the mine life beyond the nine years outlined in the PEA, with the longer-term goal of positioning Kenbridge as a strategic asset in a tightening nickel market. With existing road access, proximity to power, and ongoing engagement with Treaty #3 First Nations, Kenbridge is viewed as an advanced project with clear pathways to further value creation.

Tartisan Nickel has been engaging with Treaty # 3 First Nations since May 2007. Sill Lake Silver-Lead Project The Sill Lake project is a 100-percent-owned, past-producing silver-lead asset located approximately 30 kilometres north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. The property hosts an NI 43-101-compliant historic mineral resource and benefits from existing underground development, including ramp access and historic workings.

Tartisan considers Sill Lake a brownfields opportunity with relatively low capital intensity, particularly in the context of stronger silver prices. Planned work includes validation of historic data, evaluation of multiple mineralized trends, and the potential for future drilling and bulk sampling. Importantly, management believes Sill Lake’s value is largely unrecognized by the market, providing investors with additional upside that is not currently built into Tartisan’s valuation.

Management Team Mark Appleby – President, CEO and Director Mark Appleby has more than 38 years of experience in investment banking, corporate finance and capital markets. He has led numerous public resource companies through exploration, development and financing cycles, and brings a strong focus on disciplined capital allocation and asset-driven value creation. Yves Clément – Director Yves Clément is a professional geologist with more than 35 years of experience in mineral exploration and development across Canada, South America and West Africa, contributing deep technical oversight at the board level. Carl J. McGill – Director Carl McGill has over 30 years of experience in capital markets and financial management, with a background spanning banking, corporate finance and public company leadership. Dean MacEachern – Geological Advisor Dean MacEachern has more than 35 years of global exploration experience and has worked on the Kenbridge project under previous ownership, providing valuable continuity and geological insight as a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Greg Edwards – Project Manager Greg Edwards brings over 25 years of Canadian exploration and project development experience and plays a key role in advancing Kenbridge while supporting community and First Nations engagement.

