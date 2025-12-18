Silver Dollar Resources (CSE:SLV,OTCQX:SLVDF,FSE:4YW) is a precious metals exploration company focused on advancing high-grade silver and gold opportunities in Mexico. The company’s primary asset is the La Joya silver-gold-copper project, located in the southern portion of the Durango-Zacatecas silver belt, one of the world’s most productive silver regions.

La Joya has been the subject of extensive historical exploration, including more than 51,600 meters of drilling across 182 drill holes. This work outlined multiple mineralized zones, including the Main Mineralized Trend, Santo Niño and Coloradito. Silver Dollar is re-evaluating the project with an underground-focused exploration model, supported by structural analysis, underground sampling and reassessment of historic drill core to identify higher-grade targets at depth.

The company also owns the Nora silver-gold project in Durango, Mexico, which hosts the historic Candy mine and epithermal vein system that has returned high-grade surface sampling results. In addition, Silver Dollar holds an equity position in Bunker Hill Mining following the sale of the Ranger-Page project, providing equity exposure to the planned production restart in Idaho’s Silver Valley in the first 2026.

Silver Dollar is supported by an experienced management and technical team with expertise in underground exploration, epithermal systems and project evaluation. With a strong treasury, active exploration programs and multiple upcoming catalysts, the company is positioned to deliver exploration progress through 2026.