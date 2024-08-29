Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Falco Announces Creation of Technical and Strategic Committees With Glencore Canada Corporation

Exploration Agreement with English River First Nation Signed and Changes to Board of Directors

Element79 Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

Sale of JWD Iron Ore Mining Rights

RAD Increases Ownership in Radiopharm Ventures to 75%

Lode Gold Signs $3.5 Million Strategic Alliance; Creating One of the Largest Prospective Land Packages in New Brunswick

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Anax Metals Limited

ANX:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Beyond Lithium

BY:CC

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Esports

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Gold Investing

Senegal Halts Mining Along Falémé River to Combat Environmental Degradation

Years of pollution caused by illegal mining activities have spurred the Senegalese government to take action to prevent further damage to the Falémé River.

Senegal flag.
aboodi vesakaran / Unsplash

Senegal has taken decisive action to address environmental degradation along the Falémé River, a critical waterway in the southeastern part of the country near the border with Mali.

Reuters reported on Wednesday (August 28) that the nation's government has issued a decree suspending all mining activities within 500 meters of the river's left bank until June 30, 2027.

In addition, no new mining titles will be issued in the affected area for the duration.

This suspension, which will last nearly three years, aims to preserve the environment and safeguard the health of local communities impacted by increasing pollution caused by mining operations.

The Falémé River is the primary tributary of the Senegal River, and has faced increasing threats due to the growing presence of artisanal miners in the area. Reuters notes that a report from Senegal's press agency shows there are more than 800 illegal mine sites along both the Senegal and Mali sides of the river, up from 600 in 2021.

A gold rush has taken place over the past two decades, with thousands of people flocking to the region in search of fortune, leading to a boom in both legal and illegal mining operations. However, this influx has come at a high cost to the environment, with extensive dredging and chemical discharge contaminating the river.

The Falémé River is a lifeline for thousands of people in the Kédougou region, who rely on it for drinking water, irrigation and fishing. The suspension of mining in the area is a direct response to the growing concerns of local communities, which have been vocal about the environmental and health risks posed by the mining boom.

In addition to artisanal miners, several major mining companies operate near the Falémé River, contributing to the region's economic activity. Major companies like Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD), IAMGOLD (TSX:IMG,NYSE:IAG) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU,JSE:ANG) have established significant mining operations in the area, with large-scale gold mines such as Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali and the Boto, Gora and Golouma mines in Senegal.

The Loulo-Gounkoto complex, operated by Barrick, is one of the largest mining operations in the region, with 2024 production forecast at 510,000 to 560,000 ounces of gold. Located adjacent to the Falémé River, it includes two underground mines and a processing plant with a capacity of 5 million metric tons annually.

Senegalese authorities have indicated that they will use this suspension period to develop and implement strategies for more sustainable mining practices. These strategies are expected to include stricter regulations on the use of chemicals in mining, increased monitoring of mining activities and efforts to rehabilitate polluted areas.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
TSX:ABX
gold stocksgold investinggold miningGold Investing
The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Learn about our editorial policies.