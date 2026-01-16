Investment Insight Harvest Gold offers investors a compelling opportunity to participate in early-stage exploration within Quebec’s prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt – home to some of Canada’s richest gold deposits – through three strategically located and 100 percent owned properties, with a flagship asset positioned for significant discovery upside.

Overview Harvest Gold (TSXV: HVG )is a Canadian junior exploration company advancing a portfolio of three 100 percent owned gold projects – Mosseau, Urban Barry and LaBelle – located within Quebec’s world-renowned Abitibi Greenstone Belt. With more than 200 million ounces of historical gold production, the Abitibi is one of the most productive gold regions globally. Harvest Gold’s properties are strategically positioned within and adjacent to the Urban Barry Greenstone Belt, an emerging gold camp that has attracted sustained interest from major mining companies.

The Urban Barry Belt hosts several high-grade, multi-million-ounce deposits, including the Windfall deposit, developed by Osisko Mining and now owned by Gold Fields, as well as Bonterra’s Gladiator and Barry deposits. As consolidation by major producers continues across the belt, Harvest Gold controls three of the few remaining independent, district-scale land packages. With excellent road access, nearby infrastructure and newly exposed bedrock from recent forest fires, the company’s properties offer exceptional discovery potential. Harvest Gold’s strategy is underpinned by a highly experienced management and technical team. CEO Rick Mark brings over 30 years of leadership in public resource companies, having guided his 2000’s group of four companies to peak valuations of approximately C$200 million. The technical team includes Louis Martin, a two-time AEMQ “Discovery of the Year” award winner, and Warren Bates, former VP exploration at Pelangio Exploration and part of the Blackwater discovery team. Together, the team brings deep expertise in structural geology, Abitibi-focused exploration, and discovery-driven value creation. The company is supported by Crescat Capital, a respected institutional investor with a strong record of backing early-stage discoveries. Crescat’s involvement reflects the endorsement of its strategic advisor, Dr. Quinton Hennigh, who has highlighted the district-scale opportunity created by Harvest Gold’s land position along the Wilson Pluton–volcanic contact.

Large-scale, advanced-stage exploration property with multiple confirmed gold-bearing shear zones. Tier-one address: All projects located in Quebec’s Urban Barry Greenstone Belt where Gold Fields recently acquired Osisko Mining’s world-class Windfall deposit and much of the rest of the Urban Barry belt.

Operates in Quebec, a politically stable, mining-friendly province with excellent infrastructure and low exploration costs. Strategic Timing: Harvest Gold has commenced its maiden drill program at Mosseau during a period of historically strong gold prices.

Key Projects Mousseau Gold Project

The Mosseau Gold Project is Harvest Gold’s flagship asset, comprising approximately 195 claims covering about 9,740 hectares in the northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec. Located roughly 15 kilometres east of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, the project benefits from year-round road access and established regional infrastructure. The property is bordered to the north by Gold Fields and Cartier Resources and lies near a large claim block staked by noted prospector Shawn Ryan, placing Mosseau within an active and highly prospective exploration corridor. Geologically, Mosseau straddles two major structural corridors: the Morono Shear Zone and the Kiask River Fault Zone. These structures host classic shear-related gold mineralization, characterized by multiple stacked quartz–sericite shear zones ranging from less than one metre to more than 30 metres in width, with demonstrated continuity along strike and at depth. To date, 49 significant surface gold showings have been identified, along with a historical, non–NI 43-101 compliant gold resource at the Morono Zone. In 2024, Harvest Gold completed a high-resolution airborne magnetic survey over the entire Mosseau property. This modern dataset identified previously unrecognized structures and magnetic domains, significantly refining drill targeting. Follow-up mapping, prospecting, and soil geochemistry—greatly enhanced by new bedrock exposure from the 2023 forest fires—outlined multiple high-priority targets along both the Morono and Kiask River structural corridors. In 2025, Harvest Gold commenced its maiden diamond drill program at Mosseau, targeting priority zones in the Northern and Central areas of the property. Results from the first six drill holes confirmed the discovery of a new, previously untested mineralized horizon approximately 100 metres east of the Trench 1B showing. This newly identified horizon is associated with a moderate induced polarization anomaly that can be traced for approximately 600 metres along strike and remains open. Recent drilling highlights include: 1.90 g/t gold over 5.4 metres, including 8.67 g/t gold over 0.6 metres

1.10 g/t gold over 6.0 metres, including 2.02 g/t gold over 1.5 metres

Higher-grade gold associated with semi-massive sulphides containing elevated silver and base metals (copper, zinc, lead) Fourteen drill holes totaling 3,030 metres have now been completed, representing approximately 60 percent of the planned 5,000-metre program. Drilling is ongoing, with results continuing to demonstrate the scale, continuity, and polymetallic character of the Mosseau system. With its district-scale footprint, proven gold endowment, improving geological model, and active drilling success, the Mosseau Project is well positioned to evolve into a significant discovery with strong potential to attract strategic partners or acquirers.

Urban Barry Property

Acquired from EGR Exploration, the Urban Barry property comprises 6,879 hectares located west of the Osisko/Gold Fields Windfall property. The project spans 20 km of favorable strike length and sits along the southern margin of the Urban Barry Greenstone Belt. Key advantages: Analogous geological setting to Windfall and Gladiator

Road-accessible with mapped deformation zones and quartz-vein hosted gold indicators

2024 magnetic surveys and fieldwork completed; drilling strategy is in development LaBelle Project Staked in 2024, LaBelle covers 3,394 hectares and represents a 9 km southeast extension of the Kiask River Fault. It mirrors the geological setting of Mousseau, with similar NW-SE oriented shear zones and structural contacts between the Wilson Pluton and volcanic sequences. Though early-stage, LaBelle offers: District-scale exploration potential

Proximity to Harvest’s other assets for operational synergy

Favorable structural and lithological environment