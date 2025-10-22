Traceable Gold Production Linked to Regeneration Efforts in Abandoned Mines

The recovered “Salmon Gold” is sold to partners such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Tiffany & Co., and Canadian jeweler Mejuri, which reinvest a portion of the proceeds into ecological restoration.

Gold nuggets spilling from a container onto a wooden surface.
optimarc / Shutterstock

Regeneration, a Washington-based public benefit company, is turning abandoned mine waste in the river valleys of Yukon and British Columbia into responsibly sourced gold.

Founded out of the nonprofit Resolve, Regeneration uses advanced re-mining technology to extract remaining metals from historical placer sites while restoring rivers and habitats damaged by more than a century of mining.

“We shouldn’t let mine waste go to waste–we should treat it as an opportunity,” said Stephen D’Esposito, Regeneration’s president and CEO.

Regeneration’s projects began in Alaska and the Yukon, where decades of placer mining left behind mounds of sediment that smothered salmon-bearing streams.

Re-mining tailings also allows recovery of critical minerals, such as cobalt and rare earths, that earlier miners overlooked or lacked the technology to extract.

But perhaps most importantly, the company’s thrust is hinged on environmental restoration.

“Sometimes days later, we’ve had anadromous fish coming up to a site,” Carly Vynne, the company’s chief restoration officer and a biologist, told CBC.

Vynne described how recontoured riverbeds and replanted vegetation have quickly brought fish back to once-barren creeks. To date, the firm has restored 1,825 meters of streams and 20 acres of upland habitat using proceeds from gold sales.

For brands like Mejuri, partnering with Regeneration bridges environmental repair with consumer expectations. The jeweler also released its newest Salmon Gold collection last year.

The company’s mission has gained momentum as geopolitical and economic tensions send gold prices soaring.

Analysts attribute the metal’s record-breaking October rally to a wave of safe-haven demand triggered by worsening US-China trade tensions, including Beijing’s expanded export restrictions on rare earth elements and Washington’s threats of new tariffs and technology export controls.

Gold first breached the US$4,000 mark on October 8, climbing steadily as investors fled volatile equity markets and a prolonged US government shutdown added to uncertainty.

D’Esposito acknowledges that while the environmental and commercial logic of re-mining is clear, the financial model is still evolving.

“There’s no financial model that the market accepts for how you prove what’s in your tailings,” he said. “Interestingly, it’s not the business of the industry to mine waste.”

Still, with the gold market surging amid geopolitical turmoil and growing interest in ethically sourced metals, Regeneration’s timing could hardly be better.

“When a mine closes, it doesn’t have to be the end of the story,” D’Esposito emphasized.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/
The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.

When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News

Outlook Reports world

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES
Giann Liguid
Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.

When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.