Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

Trending Press Releases

First Helium Spuds 7-15 Exploration Well

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

‘Lighthorse’ Gold Discovery at Pinjin: Thick, High-grade Gold Intercepted at New Greenfields Find

Global Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Commence Exploration at the Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Funding of up to C$1.3 million through Canada's Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

Anteros Metals

ANT:CC

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

World Resource Outlook 2025

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2025 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

2025 Life Science Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Providence Gold Mines (TSXV:PHD)

Providence Gold Mines

TSXV:PHD

Unlocking untapped, high-grade gold deposits in the historic Mother Lode Gold Belt in California

​Investor Insight

Providence Gold Mines’ portfolio of past-producing gold assets with a resource potential of 1 to 4 million ounces, makes it a compelling investment opportunity for investors seeking exposure to undervalued, high-potential gold assets amid a current gold bull market.

​Company Highlights

  • Providence Gold controls a portfolio of gold mines in Tuolumne County, California, situated in the heart of the historic Mother Lode district, a region that has produced over 128 million ounces of gold to date.
  • The Providence Group of Gold Mines, consisting of seven patented staked mineral claims, was historically a high-grade producer, with reported grades grossly exceeding 1.0 oz/ton.
  • The company has identified gold-bearing stockpiles from historical operations that could provide an immediate cash-flow opportunity through simple gravity-based processing.
  • Utilizing 3D terrestrial LIDAR laser scanning technology and traditional exploration methods, Providence Gold has identified new high-grade drill targets beneath and between historical stopes, supporting a resource potential estimate of 1 to 4 million ounces.
  • The company has outlined a 4,000-meter core drilling program, targeting high-grade zones identified through 3D modeling, trenching and soil geo chemistry and traditional mapping.
CEO Interviews
Press Releases

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Extension of Private Placement

Providence Insider Participates in Financing

INNspired

​Overview

Providence Gold Mines (TSXV:PHD,OTCQB:PRRVF,GR-FRANKFURT:7RH1) is a junior gold exploration company focused on the revitalization of the historic Providence Group of Mines and further unlocking the potential of its high-grade gold deposits within the Mother Lode Gold Belt in Sonora, California. This prolific gold district has historically reportedly produced over 128 million ounces of gold, making it one of the most significant gold-producing regions in North America.

Providence Gold Mines
Sign up to get your FREE

Providence Gold Mines Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT


Investor Insight

Providence Gold Mines’ portfolio of past-producing gold assets with a resource potential of 1 to 4 million ounces, makes it a compelling investment opportunity for investors seeking exposure to undervalued, high-potential gold assets amid a current gold bull market.

Overview

Providence Gold Mines (TSXV:PHD,OTCQB:PRRVF,GR-FRANKFURT:7RH1) is a junior gold exploration company focused on the revitalization of the historic Providence Group of Mines and further unlocking the potential of its high-grade gold deposits within the Mother Lode Gold Belt in Sonora, California. This prolific gold district has historically reportedly produced over 128 million ounces of gold, making it one of the most significant gold-producing regions in North America.

Providence Gold explores the Providence Group of Mines

Providence Gold is strategically positioned to benefit from the current gold bull market, as global economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and rising demand for safe-haven assets continue to drive gold prices to historic highs. With a portfolio of past-producing gold mines, high-grade drill targets, and a near-term pathway to production through stockpile processing, the company is poised to potentially generate significant value for shareholders. The Providence Group of Mines consists of seven patented mineral claims: Bonita, Consuelo, Fair Play, Good Enough, McCarthy, Mexican and Providence.

Patented claims of Providence Gold Mines

This past-producing gold asset was historically one of the more famous high-grade mines in the Mother Lode Belt, with reported production grades exceeding 1 oz/ton (or 31 g/t gold). Mining operations ceased in 1916, leaving behind significant unmined high-grade ore at depth, as well as gold-bearing stockpiles that have since been identified as a near-term cash flow opportunity.

Providence Gold Mines is led by professionals with extensive experience in discovery of new mines in the mother lode district and corporate finance. Their combined expertise in geology, capital markets and project execution positions the company for successful exploration and potential near-term production. This, combined with high-grade historical production, modern geological exploration techniques, and near-term catalysts, Providence Gold is well-positioned to emerge as a high-value gold exploration and development play in a rising gold market.

Company Highlights

  • Providence Gold controls a portfolio of gold mines in Tuolumne County, California, situated in the heart of the historic Mother Lode district, a region that has produced over 128 million ounces of gold to date.
  • The Providence Group of Gold Mines, consisting of seven patented staked mineral claims, was historically a high-grade producer, with reported grades grossly exceeding 1.0 oz/ton.
  • The company has identified gold-bearing stockpiles from historical operations that could provide an immediate cash-flow opportunity through simple gravity-based processing.
  • Utilizing 3D terrestrial LIDAR laser scanning technology and traditional exploration methods, Providence Gold has identified new high-grade drill targets beneath and between historical stopes, supporting a resource potential estimate of 1 to 4 million ounces.
  • The company has outlined a 4,000-meter core drilling program, targeting high-grade zones identified through 3D modeling, trenching and soil geo chemistry and traditional mapping.

Key Project

Providence Group of Mines

The Providence Group of Mines, located in Tuolumne County, California, sits within the Mother Lode Belt, a historic gold-producing region responsible for over 128 million ounces of gold production since the 19th century. The Mother Lode Belt is one of the most significant gold districts in the United States, characterized by high-grade mesothermal vein-hosted orogenic gold deposits. The district features structurally controlled mineralization associated with regional shearing and faulting, forming a series of gold-bearing quartz veins that have been the focus of both historic and modern mining operations.

Providence Gold Mines gold intrusions

Gold mining at the Providence Mines dates back to 1894, with extensive production recorded until 1916. At the time of closure, the mine was actively extracting high-grade ore, but operations ceased due to a dispute and a regional fire that destroyed surface infrastructure, rather than depletion of mineral resources. Historical reports indicate the mine's lower levels, specifically from the 10th to 12th levels, were actively being developed into rich ore shoots at the time of shutdown, suggesting that significant mineralization remains in place.

The ore shoots within the Providence Gold system are reported to have historically produced between 30,000 to 50,000 ounces per stope, with average gold grades exceeding 1 oz/ton (31 g/t gold). The McCarthy Mine, one of the key areas within the Providence Group, has returned surface samples with gold assays ranging from 77 g/t to 97 g/t gold, further demonstrating the district’s exceptional high-grade potential. Importantly, the historical mine workings only reached a depth of 100 feet, leaving down-dip extensions of the ore body entirely unexplored.

Modern structural interpretations and geophysical surveys suggest that gold mineralization at Providence is open at depth and along strike, with a strong likelihood of additional undiscovered high-grade ore shoots. Given that mining operations in the early 20th century were limited by technology and capital, the potential for discovering new gold zones using modern exploration techniques remains highly attractive.

Exploration and Development Plans

Providence Gold has embarked on a multi-phase exploration strategy designed to assess the down-dip and strike extensions of near surface, historically mined high-grade gold veins, as well as evaluate the potential for bulk-tonnage, low-grade gold mineralization at surface. The company’s technical approach integrates cutting-edge technologies, including 3D terrestrial LIDAR scanning, geophysical surveys and targeted diamond drilling.

One of the most significant near-term opportunities is the processing of historical stockpiles, which were initially misclassified as waste but have since been confirmed to contain gold mineralization. Recent trenching and bulk sampling returned positive assay results, with recovery tests demonstrating that gold can be efficiently extracted using simple crushing and gravity separation methods. Since the stockpile material is already milled, this initiative could provide a near-term source of revenue while exploration drilling advances.

The primary exploration initiative at Providence is a 4,000-meter core drilling program, targeting previously untested areas near surface, beneath and between the historical stopes. The company has identified high-priority drill targets based on 3D geological modeling and interpretation of compiled data, which suggest that gold-bearing structures extend well beyond the historically mined zones.

Providence Gold Mines drill targets

Another key aspect of Providence’s exploration strategy is the development of a digital 3D mine model, integrating historical production data, drill results, 3D Lidar surveys and structural interpretations. This modeling enables the team to simulate mineralized zones, predict ore shoot continuity, and optimize future mining scenarios.

Near and Long-term Development Plan Going Forward

In the near-term, the company has identified gold-bearing stockpiles from historical operations that could provide an immediate cash-flow opportunity through simple crushing and gravity-based processing.

In the long-term, Providence remains focused on developing its assets through a phased approach which includes:

  • Phase 1 Drilling (2025-2026): Targeting high-grade extensions of previously mined stopes, validating historical resource potential.
  • Phase 2 Resource Definition (2025-2026): Expanding the drill program to delineate an NI 43-101 compliant resource, incorporating both high-grade underground targets and bulk-tonnage surface mineralization.
  • Preliminary Economic Assessment & Engineering Studies (2026-2027): Evaluating the feasibility of underground mining operations, along with potential processing of the historical stockpiles for early cash-flow generation.
  • Permitting & Development (2028+): Advancing toward potential production, leveraging California’s permitting framework and existing infrastructure within the Mother Lode Belt.

Management Team

Ronald A. Coombes - President, CEO & Director

Ronald Coombes brings over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration and project development. He has successfully managed multiple mining ventures, including a molybdenum project that grew from a $1.5 million to $288 million market cap in just 12 months. Throughout his career, Coombes has reviewed and assessed over 100 mining projects across Canada, the US and Mexico, specializing in fundraising, acquisitions and early-stage resource development. He is also a director of Lincoln Mining, which is currently advancing the Pine Grove Gold Deposit in Nevada.

Rodger Young - Chairman, Vice-president & Director

Rodger Young has extensive expertise in international financing, particularly in the natural resources sector. He was the founder and director of a major finance house based in London, specializing in raising capital for mining and resource-based projects. His experience in corporate governance, financial structuring, and investment strategies provides Providence Gold with a strong foundation for securing capital and advancing its projects.

Dr. Lee Groat - Qualified Person & Senior Advisor

Dr. Lee Groat is a renowned geologist and professor at the University of British Columbia. With expertise in structural geology, economic mineral deposits, and exploration strategy, he has contributed significantly to advancing mineral projects globally. His technical leadership ensures Providence Gold’s exploration programs are guided by cutting-edge geological analysis and best industry practices.

*Disclaimer: This profile is sponsored by Providence Gold Mines ( TSXV:PHD ). This profile provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Providence Gold Mines in order to help investors learn more about the company. Providence Gold Mines is a client of INN. The company's campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this profile.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Providence Gold Mines and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

The Conversation (0)
Providence Gold Mines
Sign up to get your FREE

Providence Gold Mines Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

×