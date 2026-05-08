Investor Insight EraNova Metals is developing a 433-million-pound molybdenum resource while simultaneously exploring a district-scale land package with high-grade gold, silver, copper and tungsten targets in a premier Canadian mining jurisdiction.

Overview The molybdenum market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4 percent until 2030 . Data suggests that the metal has an annual demand of approximately 650 million pounds, growing at around 2 to 3 percent every year. Canadian mineral exploration and development company EraNova Metals (TSXV:NOVA,OTCQB:STXPF) is seeking to help meet this demand with its flagship Ruby Creek property in British Columbia. Previously called Stuhini Exploration, the company announced its name change in January 2026 to reflect a broader strategy: de-risking Ruby Creek while unlocking a pipeline of high-impact gold, silver, copper and tungsten targets.

Company Highlights Dual focus: Hosts a large molybdenum resource, while also advancing a pipeline of polymetallic targets including gold, silver, copper and tungsten.

Hosts a large molybdenum resource, while also advancing a pipeline of polymetallic targets including gold, silver, copper and tungsten. Major resource base: Ruby Creek’s Adanac molybdenum deposit hosts a measured and indicated resource of 433 million pounds of molybdenum.

Ruby Creek’s Adanac molybdenum deposit hosts a measured and indicated resource of 433 million pounds of molybdenum. High-grade discovery upside: Ruby Creek has delivered standout results, including 257 g/t gold with 3,660 g/t silver and visible gold at 166 g/t, plus copper up to 8.1 percent from separate zones.

Ruby Creek has delivered standout results, including 257 g/t gold with 3,660 g/t silver and visible gold at 166 g/t, plus copper up to 8.1 percent from separate zones. Experienced management: Geologist Clive Aspinall was instrumental in discoveries such as the Ruby Creek and Fire Mountain molybdenum deposits and the past-producing Snip gold mine in Northwestern BC.

Key Project Ruby Creek Property The flagship Ruby Creek property is located 16 kilometers east of Atlin and features year-round road access. The property is home to the Adanac molybdenum project, which contains a substantial measured and indicated resource of 432.99 million pounds and an inferred resource of 43.65 million pounds of molybdenum. EraNova said the Adanac project is among the few molybdenum deposits in North America to have reached feasibility and initial construction.

The Ruby Creek property hosts both the development-stage Adanac deposit and the Atlin Discovery exploration zone within one 29,734-hectare district-scale system. Atlin underscores the upside, with bonanza silver up to 16,030 g/t, including multiple samples above 10,000 g/t. Multiple high-grade gold corridors have also been identified throughout Ruby Creek’s Atlin Discovery project, including: Thor Ridge: 28.5 g/t gold grab sample

Lakeview-Boulder corridor: up to 257 g/t gold grab sample

Little Edna: 166 g/t gold and 688 g/t silver hosting visible gold

Thor Ridge trend: broad intercepts including 76.2 meters at 0.15 g/t gold and 73.2 meters at 0.21 g/t gold Exploration at Ruby Creek will focus on unlocking the full value of its large, multi-metal system by expanding known gold and silver zones. The company is moving toward a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for Adanac following positive findings from an internal desktop study. With an updated 2022 mineral resource estimate showing approximately a 50 percent increase, the company expects that the forthcoming PEA will demonstrate stronger project economics and underscore the asset’s scale and value potential. EraNova will continue to evaluate development options for the molybdenum deposit.