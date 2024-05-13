Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

CORRECTION - Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

Next Generation DLE Provider Electralith Produces 99.9% Pure Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide from Mandrake Brine

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$5 MILLION FINANCING WITH RIO TINTO

Element79 Gold Corp Successfully Closes Maverick Springs Option Agreement

Osisko Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Gaspé Copper - Indicated Resource of 495 Mt Grading 0.37% Copper Equivalent

Cote d’Ivoire Acquisition Completes

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC

Rua Gold

RUA:CNX

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Gold Investing

Red Pine Says Former CEO Manipulated Over 500 Wawa Gold Assays

Red Pine Exploration has flagged 532 out of 98,000 assay results at its Wawa gold project as manipulated, implicating former CEO Quentin Yarie.

Red Pine's core shack at the Wawa gold project.
Image via Red Pine Exploration.

Following the discovery of assay result inconsistencies at its Wawa gold project, Red Pine Exploration (TSXV:RPX,OTCQB:RDEXF) disclosed on May 10 that 532 out of approximately 98,000 assay results in its database appear to have been manipulated since it took ownership of the asset in 2014.

An internal investigation has revealed that the assay result inconsistencies were caused by the actions of the company's former CEO, Quentin Yarie. The discrepancies were first reported by Red Pine on May 1.

Yarie is alleged to have manipulated certain assay results received from Activation Laboratories, subsequently disseminating them for various purposes, including resource modeling and public disclosure.

The Wawa gold project, which is situated in Northern Ontario and is the company’s flagship operation, covers over 7,000 hectares and is home to several past-producing mines with historic production of 120,000 ounces of gold.

The company's share price plunged on May 1, dropping to C$0.08 from the previous day's close of C$0.21. While it saw a slight recovery over the next two weeks, rising as high as C$0.12, it sank again on May 10 to C$0.09.

Red Pine Exploration stock chart, April 15 to May 13.

Red Pine Exploration stock chart, April 15 to May 13.

Chart via Google Finance.

According to Red Pine, assay result mismatches occurred during two periods: 2014 to 2019 and 2019 to 2024.

In the 2014 to 2019 period, both the Surluga and Minto deposits at Wawa were affected.

The company's May 10 release notes that while no material losses are anticipated from Surluga's indicated resource, it estimates a reduction of 39,500 to 54,000 ounces from its inferred resource.

In terms of Minto, Red Pine said it estimates a loss of 8,000 to 12,000 ounces from its indicated resource and a decrease of 16,000 to 20,000 ounces in its inferred resource. The company has emphasized that these numbers are its own internal estimates and have not been verified by an independent qualified person.

Investigations into the 2019 to 2024 period are ongoing, although Red Pine said it hopes to provide an update in a press release before the market opens on Wednesday (May 15). A conference call is planned for that day at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

WSP Global, a consulting and engineering firm, has been appointed by the company to oversee an independent verification of all assay certificates from 2014 to the present. Red Pine has also informed the Ontario Securities Commission about the issue, and is looking into possible legal remedies moving forward.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
RPX:CC
gold stockstsxv stocksgold explorationgold investingGold Investing
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Outlook Reports

Resource
Tech
Life Science

Browse Companies

Resource
Tech
Life Science

MARKETS

Markets
TSX22259.17-49.76
TSXV596.85-0.51
DOW39431.51-81.33
S&P 5005221.42-1.26
NASD16388.24+47.37
ASX7749.00+27.40

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold2338.22-21.86
Silver28.28+0.11
Copper4.78+0.01
Oil79.16+0.04
Heating Oil2.440.00
Natural Gas2.36-0.02
×