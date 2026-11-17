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Nov. 17, 2026 06:53AM PST
Purepoint Uranium and IsoEnergy are expanding exploration at their Dorado project in Saskatchewan with an extensive drill program targeting extensions of high-grade uranium mineralization.
Tudoran Andrei / Shutterstock
Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU) and IsoEnergy (TSX:ISO,NYSEAMERICAN:ISOU) have approved a 7,700-metre drill program for 2027 at their jointly owned Dorado project in Saskatchewan's eastern Athabasca Basin, targeting extensions of two uranium zones.
The 50/50 joint venture will complete 14 diamond drill holes, focusing on follow-up work at the newly identified Q24 target and further exploration around the high-grade Nova discovery.
The first phase, scheduled for January through March, will comprise nine holes totalling 4,950 metres at Q24.
The target emerged from summer 2026 drilling, when hole PG26-11 intersected 7.4 metres of elevated radioactivity averaging 8,760 counts per second (cps), with a peak reading of 50,110 cps.
The interval, encountered between 284.1 and 291.5 metres, spans the unconformity and sits directly above a graphitic basement conductor. The joint venture will drill step-outs northwest and southeast of the discovery to assess the continuity and extent of the system.
A second phase, planned for July and August, will consist of five helicopter-supported holes totalling 2,750 metres at Nova. Drilling will test new targets southwest and northeast of the discovery, identified through structural interpretations from a 2026 MobileMT airborne geophysical survey.
Previous drilling at Nova returned 1.62 percent uranium oxide (U3O8) over 2.1 metres, including 8.13 percent U3O8 over 0.4 metres.
The partners have also approved airborne magnetotelluric surveys across their Aurora and Celeste properties, aimed at identifying additional conductive structures and future uranium targets.
The 2027 program builds on an active exploration year at Dorado, where the joint venture completed 8,879 metres of drilling in 16 holes, along with five restart holes, and conducted a 2,390-line-kilometre MobileMT survey.
Speaking at a luncheon during the 2026 New Orleans Investment Conference, Purepoint President and CEO Chris Frostad highlighted the geological potential of the broader Dorado land package and the importance of the Q24 results.
“Our first hole at Q24 intersected 7.4 metres of elevated radioactivity at the unconformity, giving us a compelling new target to pursue,” said Chris Frostad, president and CEO of Purepoint.
Frostad said the company's winter priorities would include returning to the Q24 and Nova areas to determine how the mineralization extends.
The joint venture covers approximately 101,453 hectares across Dorado, Aurora and Celeste. Purepoint operates the properties during the exploration stage, with the companies holding equal interests.
Dorado encompasses approximately 41,784 hectares along the Larocque Trend, which also hosts IsoEnergy's high-grade Hurricane uranium deposit.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Originally from Calgary, Georgia has been right at home in Toronto for more than two decades. Graduating from the University of Toronto with an honors BA in journalism, she is passionate about writing on diverse topics, including resources, arts, politics and social issues.
At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.
At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.
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Originally from Calgary, Georgia has been right at home in Toronto for more than two decades. Graduating from the University of Toronto with an honors BA in journalism, she is passionate about writing on diverse topics, including resources, arts, politics and social issues.
At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.
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