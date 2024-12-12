Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lithium Investing

Patriot Produces Battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide Sample from CV5 Pegmatite

Patriot said it was able to produce 307 grams of marketable, on-specification, battery-grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate product.

Green lithium-ion batteries.
JLStock / Shutterstock

Patriot Battery Metals (ASX:PMT,TSX:PMET,OTCQX:PMETF) said in a December 4 announcement that it has produced a sample of battery-grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate from the CV5 pegmatite.

CV5 is part of Patriot’s Shaakichiuwaanaan property, located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec.

Shaakichiuwaanaan holds a mineral resource estimate of 80.1 million metric tons at 1.44 percent lithium oxide (Li2O) in the indicated category and 62.5 million metric tons at 1.31 percent Li2O in the inferred category.

The 307 gram battery-grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate sample was produced using spodumene concentrate.

Patriot said conversion testwork was completed at SGS Canada’s facility in Lakefield, Ontario, via a bench-scale equivalent of a typical downstream commercial process flowsheet. The company said completing the test program was a “proof-of-concept” for the flowsheet and shows that producing a high-quality battery-grade lithium end-product is possible.

"The successful production of a battery-grade lithium hydroxide product from the cornerstone CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite marks a key de-risking step in our development strategy," said Director, President and CEO Ken Brinsden.

"Not all spodumene concentrates are created equal and by demonstrating that the high-quality, low-iron spodumene concentrate produced from CV5 results in a marketable and on-spec battery-grade lithium hydroxide product, we are further validating and de-risking the Project as we eventually look to capitalize on this high-value downstream product category."

Patriot also said in its release that it has completed a significant core sampling program to provide additional representative material for the next phase of mineral processing testwork.

The testwork will be used for an ongoing feasibility study for CV5, and will also “provide significant quantities of representative spodumene concentrate for any future downstream test programs.”

At the end of November, Patriot completed an infill drilling program at CV5, also in support the feasibility study.

Patriot said the battery-grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate sample from CV5 will now be used to further advance and strengthen engagement with its potential strategic partners and end users.

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

TSX:PMET
lithium investinglithium stockslithium explorationasx stockstsx stocksquebeccanadaLithium Investing
https://x.com/biewritesnews
https://www.linkedin.com/in/gabrielle-de-la-cruz-8582ba1bb/
gdelacruz@investingnews.com

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

