Lithium Argentina to Release First Quarter 2026 Results on May 12, 2026

Lithium Argentina to Release First Quarter 2026 Results on May 12, 2026

Lithium Argentina AG ("Lithium Argentina" or the "Company") (TSX: LAR) (NYSE: LAR) will release its first quarter 2026 earnings results before market open on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

The Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its first quarter 2026 results on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company website at https://investors.lithium-argentina.com/news-events/events.

Webcast Details: 
Event Title: Lithium Argentina First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call
Event Date: May 12, 2026
Start Time: 10:00 AM Eastern time (US and Canada)

Attendee URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/712878360

Replay Information:
A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the event through the News and Events page at https://investors.lithium-argentina.com/news-events/events.

ABOUT LITHIUM ARGENTINA

Lithium Argentina, in partnership with Ganfeng, operates the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and is advancing additional lithium resources in the region. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the TSX and on the NYSE.

For further information contact:
Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 (778) 653-8092
Email: Kelly.obrien@lithium-argentina.com
Website: www.lithium-argentina.com


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

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