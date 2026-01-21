Opus One Gold Corp Resumes Drilling on Its 100% Owned Noyell Gold Project, Abitibi, Quebec

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Opus One Gold Corp is pleased to announce that two drill rigs have been mobilized on its 100% owned Noyell gold project located in the Abitibi mining district close to the mining town of Matagami in Quebec province, Canada. A third rig could be added in February if it is deemed necessary to complete the program. The drill ...

OOR:CC