Finlay Minerals Ltd. engages German Mining Networks and renews engagement with Investing News Network

Finlay Minerals Ltd. engages German Mining Networks and renews engagement with Investing News Network

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") reports that it has engaged German Mining Networks GmbH ("GMN") and renewed its engagement with Dig Media Inc. doing business as Investing News Network ("INN") for investor relations services.

The Company has engaged GMN to provide introductions to European investors and other possible promotional activities. The contract start date is May 7, 2026 for a three-month term for total costs of $20,400 with the option to continue services on a monthly basis at a cost of $6,800.00. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement in respect of GMN's engagement, and GMN will not receive common shares or options of the Company as compensation. GMN's engagement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("the Exchange").

GMN is a private company headquartered in Schmalkalden, Germany, and is an arms-length organization to the Company. Neither GMN nor any of its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

The Company has also renewed its engagement of INN for a further year to provide advertising, profile generation, press release syndication, and lead generation through their website. The renewed contract start date is May 31, 2026 for a 12-month period for total costs of $25,593.75. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement in respect of INN's engagement, and INN will not receive common shares or options of the Company as compensation. INN's engagement is subject to the approval of the Exchange. 

INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and is an arms-length organization to the Company. Neither INN nor any of its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About finlay minerals ltd.

Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits with five 100% owned properties in northern British Columbia: the PIL and ATTY properties in the Toodoggone (13,374 hectares ("ha")), the Silver Hope Cu-Ag Property (21,322 ha) and the SAY Cu-Ag & the JJB Cu Properties (41,655 ha) in the Driftwood Corridor. Each property is located in areas of recent development and porphyry discoveries with the advantage of hosting the potential for new discoveries.

The PIL and ATTY Properties are sole funded by Freeport-McMoRan through 6-year Earn-In Agreements; the JJB, SAY and Silver Hope exploration programs are fully funded by Finlay.

Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Robert F. Brown, P. Eng.
President, Executive Chairman of the Board & Director

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding, among others, corporate plans. Although Finlay believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, the timing and receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, the ability of Finlay and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Finlay's proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third-party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Finlay does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE finlay minerals ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2026/08/c3259.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

finlay mineralsfyl:cctsxv:fylbase metals investing
FYL:CC
Finlay Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Finlay Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Finlay Minerals (TSXV:FYL)

Finlay Minerals

Advancing strategic copper-gold-silver assets in British Columbia’s prolific Toodoggone District

Advancing strategic copper-gold-silver assets in British Columbia’s prolific Toodoggone District Keep Reading...
Transition Metals Corp. Closes $618,844 Private Placement

Transition Metals Corp. Closes $618,844 Private Placement

Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM,OTC:TNTMF) ("Transition" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement. A total of 5,381,250 Flow Through Units ("FT Units") were issued for gross proceeds of $618,844 (the "Offering"). The... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Announces Additional Results from Drilling at Burchell

Bold Ventures Announces Additional Results from Drilling at Burchell

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the results from holes BL-26-03 and BL-26-04a from the first phase of drilling at its Burchell Project earlier this winter. 4 holes totaling 669 meters were completed. Table 1 below provides drillhole... Keep Reading...
Homeland Nickel Exploration Update On Oregon Nickel Properties

Homeland Nickel Exploration Update On Oregon Nickel Properties

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario May 07, 2026 - TheNewswire Homeland Nickel Inc. ("Homeland" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SHL, OTC: SRCGF), is pleased to announce it is proceeding with an environmental review of its Cleopatra and Red Flat Properties during May and early June 2026. The purpose of the... Keep Reading...
Raptor Completes Project Acquisition in New Brunswick

Raptor Completes Project Acquisition in New Brunswick

Raptor Metals (RAP:AU) has announced Raptor Completes Project Acquisition in New BrunswickDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
CoTec to Form an Early Stage Exploration Joint Venture with U.S. Company Copper Intelligence to Target Processing Historical Copper Tailings Opportunities in the Democratic Republic of Congo

CoTec to Form an Early Stage Exploration Joint Venture with U.S. Company Copper Intelligence to Target Processing Historical Copper Tailings Opportunities in the Democratic Republic of Congo

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has today signed a term sheet with U.S. based Copper Intelligence Inc. ("Copper Intelligence") (AFDG) and third party investment... Keep Reading...
COPPER INTELLIGENCE TO FORM AN EARLY-STAGE EXPLORATION JOINT VENTURE WITH COTEC TO TARGET PROCESSING HISTORICAL COPPER TAILINGS OPPORTUNITIES IN THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO

COPPER INTELLIGENCE TO FORM AN EARLY-STAGE EXPLORATION JOINT VENTURE WITH COTEC TO TARGET PROCESSING HISTORICAL COPPER TAILINGS OPPORTUNITIES IN THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO

Copper Intelligence Inc. (OTC: AFDG ), formerly African Discovery Group, is pleased to announce that it has signed a term sheet with CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV: CTH; OTCQB: CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") and a third-party investment vehicle associated with the Company's CEO, Julian Treger,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Finlay Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Finlay Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nevada Sunrise Investor Relations Agreement

TomaGold Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement

LAURION Retains SMARTIR Marketing Ltd. to Drive Investor Awareness Ahead of Active 2026 Exploration Program

LaFleur Minerals Engages Leading Executive Search Firm to Recruit Senior Mining Executive as Company Advances Toward Gold Production

Related News

lithium investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Highland Critical Minerals Soars 400 Percent

gold investing

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver Prices Gain Ground, Oil Trades Face Scrutiny

battery metals investing

Nevada Sunrise Investor Relations Agreement

precious metals investing

TomaGold Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement

precious metals investing

LAURION Retains SMARTIR Marketing Ltd. to Drive Investor Awareness Ahead of Active 2026 Exploration Program

gold investing

Top Gold Producers Log Record Q1 Margins Despite Price Swings

precious metals investing

LaFleur Minerals Engages Leading Executive Search Firm to Recruit Senior Mining Executive as Company Advances Toward Gold Production