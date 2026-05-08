LAURION Retains SMARTIR Marketing Ltd. to Drive Investor Awareness Ahead of Active 2026 Exploration Program

(TheNewswire)
TORONTO, ONTARIO - (May 8, 2026) TheNewswire Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: LME | OTC: LMEFF | FSE: 5YD) ("LAURION" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a digital marketing consulting agreement dated May 8, 2026 (the "Agreement") with SMARTIR Marketing Ltd. ("SMARTIR" or the "Consultant"), an arm's length service provider based in the United Kingdom and the United States.
Pursuant to the engagement, SMARTIR will oversee and direct the Company's digital marketing and investor awareness initiatives. Services will include digital advertising campaigns, social media management, investor communications, content development, website optimization, and investor webinars.
The engagement is structured as a full-service marketing program for a six-month term, commencing on the date of the Agreement, unless terminated earlier in accordance with the Agreement. At the end of the initial term, the Agreement may be renewed by mutual and written agreement of the Company and the Consultant. Either party may terminate the Agreement with 45 days written notice to the other party.
Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will pay SMARTIR a cash fee of CAD $30,000 per month, for total consideration of CAD $180,000 over the initial term. The monthly fee includes digital advertising spend and related campaign costs. No securities will be issued to SMARTIR as compensation under the Agreement. The Agreement does not contain any performance-based compensation factors.
The Company believes the engagement of SMARTIR will strengthen its communications platform and expand investor awareness as LAURION advances its 2026 drill program and evaluates near-term development opportunities at the Ishkōday Project.
The Company and SMARTIR are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. The Consultant, including its CEO, Britanny Carter, and its principals, does not currently own any securities of the Company. The Consultant may be contacted at info@smartirmarketing.com .
The Agreement and the Company's engagement of SMARTIR remain subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").
About LAURION
Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (LME), OTC (LMEFF), and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (5YD), and is a mid-stage Canadian mineral exploration company, focused on advancing the 100%-owned Ishkōday Gold Project in Northern Ontario.
The Ishkōday Project covers approximately 57 km² within the prolific Beardmore–Geraldton and Onaman–Tashota Greenstone Belts and hosts a district-scale mineralized corridor extending more than six kilometres. Historical and modern exploration programs have completed over 98,000 metres of drilling, confirming a large and evolving gold-rich polymetallic mineral system.
The Company's strategy emphasizes systematic technical advancement, integrated geological modelling, and responsible capital allocation. LAURION continues to evaluate opportunities that may enhance project development flexibility, including potential non-dilutive initiatives such as the evaluation of historical surface stockpile processing.
Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin, President and CEO of LAURION, is the Company's largest shareholder, holding 17,221,306 common shares, reflecting strong alignment between management and shareholders.
About SMARTIR
SMARTIR replaces fragmented, task-based IR marketing with a unified, data-driven solution, acting as a dedicated external marketing department for public companies. By applying best-in-class consumer marketing strategies to the capital markets, SMARTIR helps issuers cut through market noise, build awareness with the right audiences, and strengthen engagement with the investment community. SMARTIR's data-driven approach has supported increased market visibility and investor engagement for comparable precious metals issuers based in Canada.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:
LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc.
Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin – President and CEO
Tel: 1-705-788-9186
Fax: 1-705-805-9256
Douglas Vass - Investor Relations Consultant
Email: info@laurion.ca
Website: http://www.LAURION.ca
Follow us on X (@LAURION_LME), Instagram (laurionmineral) and LinkedIn ()
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including with respect to LAURION's business, operations and condition, and management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions, the Company's ability to advance the Ishkõday Project, the Consultant's ability to broaden investor awareness and understanding of LAURION, or achieve any of the other aforementioned potential or anticipated benefits that may be derived from the Company's engagement of the Consultant, and the timing, nature and feasibility of any potential acquisitions, mergers, financings or other potential transactions and opportunities referenced herein. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to the Company failing to obtain the requisite regulatory approvals (including the final approval of the TSXV) regarding the Company's engagement of the Consultant. Actual events and future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those projected herein including as a result of a change in the trading price of the common shares of LAURION, the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future prices of gold and/or other metals, possible variations in grade or recovery rates, failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, the failure of contracted parties to perform, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors disclosed in the Company's publicly filed documents. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly and annual filings, as well as any other additional documentation comprising the Company's public disclosure record, for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
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