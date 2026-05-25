Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
0
Loading...
|
Edited by Georgia Williams
May. 25, 2026 11:40AM PST
The passage marks the first significant movement of commercial vessels through the choke point since a ceasefire paused the US-Israeli war on Iran in early April.
M-Production / Adobe Stock
Global oil prices tumbled Monday (May25) as a handful of stranded supertankers finally navigated the Strait of Hormuz, signaling a tangible thaw in the three-month US-Iran conflict just as both sides zero in on a comprehensive peace deal.
Brent crude dropped 5.5 per cent in morning trading to US$97.90 a barrel, hovering around US$97.70 by the afternoon, as the geopolitical risk premium that has buoyed energy markets since late February began to deflate.
Ship-tracking data from LSEG and Kpler shows a trickle of LNG and crude carriers are now exiting the Gulf via an Iran-mandated transit route, escaping a blockade that has stranded roughly 20,000 seafarers.
The Bahamas-flagged LNG tanker Fuwairit crossed the strait on Monday and is scheduled to discharge in Pakistan on Tuesday (May 26), having loaded at Qatar's Ras Laffan port in late March.
A second LNG carrier, the Al Rayyan, was recently spotted outside the strait between Iran and Oman, en route to China.
In the crude markets, the Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) Eagle Verona exited the waterway on Saturday (May 23). Chartered by Unipec, the vessel is carrying nearly 2 million barrels of Basrah crude loaded in late February and is expected to reach China’s Ningbo port by June 12.
The Eagle Verona is one of five Malaysian-linked ships permitted to exit following direct diplomatic appeals, joining three other VLCCs that departed last week with 6 million barrels of crude destined for China and South Korea.
Prior to the conflict, the strait processed roughly a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, averaging up to 140 daily passages.
While the physical movement of cargo has provided immediate market relief, the diplomatic negotiations behind the scenes remain complex.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted negotiators have a "pretty solid thing on the table," though he tempered expectations in New Delhi on Monday, noting the talks are "still a work in progress."
US President Donald Trump characterized the talks as "proceeding nicely," but cautioned negotiators against rushing the talks, framing the outcome as "a great deal for all or no deal at all."
Complicating the final stretch, Trump is pushing for regional mediators, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, and Pakistan, to normalize relations with Israel by signing the Abraham Accords as a condition of the peace settlement.
Listen to Ajay Parmar and Andreas Schröder from ICIS discuss the growing volatility in global oil and gas markets as geopolitical tensions disrupt supply chains and reshape energy trade flows.
Parmar highlights how prolonged outages are tightening oil markets, while Schröder examines Europe’s rising LNG dependence, Asia’s growing energy influence and the risks tied to infrastructure disruptions in key exporters like Qatar.
Tehran, meanwhile, pushed back against the US timeline. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baqai confirmed an agreement was reached on a "large portion of the issues under discussion," but poured cold water on an immediate resolution.
Even if a permanent treaty is signed this week, energy and shipping analysts warn that a return to pre-war market conditions is highly unlikely in the near term.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
From Your Site Articles
- Oil Spikes, Gold Hesitates: Markets React to Strait of Hormuz Risk ›
- Oil Prices Surge as Iran Conflict Halts Tanker Traffic Through Hormuz ›
- Oil Tops US$100 as Iran Conflict Threatens Strait of Hormuz Supply Route ›
- 10 Top Oil-producing Countries ›
- Oil and Gas Price Update: Q1 2026 in Review ›
Related Articles Around the Web
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/
The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
INN Article Notification
Latest News
Outlook Reports
Featured Oil and Gas Investing Stocks
Browse Companies
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
CURRENCIES
Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
Full Bio
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.